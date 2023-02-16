MissionGO Applauds Recent Bipartisan Drone Legislation Introduction Support from both sides of the aisle.

BALTIMORE, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the recent introduction of the Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act by U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and John Thune (R-SD), MissionGO applauds and celebrates the bipartisan collaboration and innovation for our industry.

The legislation aims to create a streamlined and actionable approval process for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, opening the proverbial door for more enhanced and wide-encompassing drone missions. With Europe and other parts of the world already implementing BVLOS operations, this is a much-needed Act to encourage the United States to catch up with the opportunities offered by this kind of work.

“The support from legislators on both sides of the aisle shows how critical standards and forward momentum is for this industry,” says Ryan Henderson, Director of Flight Operations at MissionGO. “MissionGO has collaborated with the FAA for BVLOS waivers. Streamlining processes for safety and operations expectations will enhance our capabilities for critical cargo and infrastructure inspections.”

Click here to read the full text of the Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act of 2023.

About MissionGO

MissionGO is a leading provider of UAS solutions and services. Formed by the professionals responsible for the first successful human organ delivery used in a transplant surgery via UAS and currently servicing one of the largest UAS inspection contracts in the world, MissionGO has been trailblazing the UAS industry innovating critical infrastructure inspections, medical and commercial cargo delivery, and UAS training and program stand-up. MissionGO is a portfolio company within JSP Ventures. Learn more at www.missiongo.io.

