MissionGO & NRECA MissionGO joins the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) as the latest Associate Member servicing America’s Co-ops

BALTIMORE, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Currently servicing one of the largest UAS inspection contracts in the United States, MissionGO is pleased to announce the inclusion of our membership into the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). While many larger utility companies are able to support the development of an internal UAS program, many cooperatives and smaller IOUs are unable to take advantage of the benefits of drones without contracted help. MissionGO offers the solution of safe, efficient, and reliable inspections for both of these types of organizations and is proud to be one of the latest members of the NRECA.

“MissionGO pilots are held to impeccable standards for safety and execution. Our fields pilots boast a 97% accuracy rating with a track record of excellence,” says Joe Piazza, Director of Infrastructure Inspections at MissionGO. “We are excited to continue this standard of service in new partnerships with America’s cooperatives.”

Cooperatives power 56% of the nation’s landmass and serve more than 42 million people. The NRECA’s network of distribution and transmission coops are critical in keeping America powered and connected. As an Associate Member, MissionGO is able to offer the best rates with the highest standards of aviation expertise and experience in our crews and our aircraft.

Learn more about MissionGO’s Critical Infrastructure Inspections and reach out to us today to talk about your utility’s inspection needs!

About the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA)

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) is the national service organization dedicated to promoting, supporting and protecting the national interests of electric cooperatives and the consumer-members they serve. NRECA’s more than 900 member co-ops serve 1 in 8 people across 56 percent of the country’s landmass.

About MissionGO

MissionGO is a leading provider of UAS solutions and services. Formed by the professionals responsible for the first successful human organ delivery used in a transplant surgery via UAS and currently servicing one of the largest UAS inspection contracts in the world, MissionGO is trailblazing the UAS industry innovating critical infrastructure inspections, medical and commercial cargo delivery, and UAS training and program stand-up. MissionGO is a portfolio company within JSP Ventures. Learn more at www.missiongo.io.

