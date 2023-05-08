BALTIMORE, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With continued steps toward innovating and advancing the uncrewed industry, MissionGO is proud to unveil today our latest line of aviation services: Data Analytics and Reporting. Our new best-in-class offering turns field data into actionable products, providing full situational awareness of asset conditions. MissionGO Analytics are designed with the end-user in mind, identifying, locating, and prioritizing issues across the asset enterprise.

MissionGO’s analytics team is comprised of industry leading software tools and veteran subject matter experts who often times have a prior career in building and maintaining the very assets they are now inspecting. This collective effort of technology and human expertise is aimed to provide total electrical grid resiliency.

“The addition of MissionGO analytics closes the loop on our ability to provide superior inspection services to the electric industry,” says Chris Corgnati, President & CEO of MissionGO. “Our team has a superior track record of data collection services and has proven the ability to scale flight operations.”

Applying the same mindset to data analysis methods gives MissionGO the ability to offer a comprehensive solution to our utility customers. MissionGO Data Analytics can be part of a full solution in conjunction with flight operations or can be a subset of a utility inspection program. Whether collected by MissionGO, the utility, or a third party, the analytics department is capable of analyzing any collected field data. Additionally, the data is not just limited to sUAS with a visual sensor. MissionGO can ingest various types of data (i.e., thermal, LiDAR, hyperspectral, etc.) from various types of aircraft (UAS, helicopters, airplanes, etc.). The final result(s) are delivered in the form of customer-specific reporting capabilities, compatible with existing geospatial databases used today.

While continuing to offer critical infrastructure inspection flight services, MissionGO now offers data analytics and reporting independent and in parallel. If you are interested learning about how MissionGO can be a part of your current program, or you are look for a complete solution, contact MissionGO today at http://www.missiongo.io/analytics to learn more.

About MissionGO

MissionGO is a leading provider of UAS solutions and services. Formed by the professionals responsible for the first successful human organ delivery used in a transplant surgery via UAS and currently servicing one of the largest UAS inspection contracts in the world, MissionGO is trailblazing the UAS industry innovating critical infrastructure inspections, medical and commercial cargo delivery, and UAS training and program stand-up. MissionGO is a portfolio company within JSP Ventures. Learn more at www.missiongo.io.

