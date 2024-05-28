WASHINGTON, D.C., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MissionSquare Retirement has been recognized by the Equal Opportunity Employment Journal as a Top Diversity Employer for 2024 in the finance sector. This honor reflects MissionSquare Retirement’s robust commitment to diversity and inclusion, highlighted by its diverse workforce – 67% of its employees, including 70% of executives, are women and people of color.

Deanna Santana, Acting CEO & President of MissionSquare Retirement, stated, “Our organization is deeply committed to diversity and inclusion, which are integral to our operations and success. We are proud to be recognized by the Equal Opportunity Employment Journal for our leadership in diversity. We remain dedicated to enhancing our inclusive culture, which we believe directly contributes to our performance and innovation.”

This recognition follows closely after MissionSquare Retirement earned the Cigna Healthcare 2023 Gold Level Healthy Workforce Designation™, acknowledging its efforts to enhance employee health and well-being.

In addition, MissionSquare Retirement continues to be a leader in diversity research. A recent study by the MissionSquare Research Institute, titled “Managing Workforce Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Local Government,” explored DEI strategies in public service recruitment, retention, and management. It revealed that 56% of local government human resources staff prioritize DEI, focusing primarily on equitable employee treatment.

The Equal Opportunity Employment Journal, a bimonthly publication promoting workplace diversity for over 25 years, connects recruiters with diverse candidates and supports organizations committed to inclusion.

About MissionSquare Retirement

Since our founding in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement has been dedicated to simplifying the path to retirement security for public service employees. As a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit financial services company, we manage and administer over $75.3 billion in assets.* Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and personalized advice sets us apart. Explore how we enable public service workers to build a secure financial future. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

*As of April 30, 2024. Includes 457, 401, 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.