A bill proposed in Mississippi would close three of the state’s eight public universities, but lawmakers in the House and Senate said Wednesday that it is unlikely to pass.
Under the proposal from Republican Sen. John Polk of Hattiesburg, the board that governs the eight schools would choose three to close by June 30, 2028. The bill does not specify which institutions would close but says the board would make the decision based on enrollment, federal aid, tuition rates, degree pr
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden health summary released by White House, president called ‘healthy, robust’ - February 28, 2024
- UN expert defends climate protesters disrupting traffic, attacking famous artwork - February 28, 2024
- Comer says impeachment inquiry moving to ‘next phase,’ with Hunter Biden testifying at public hearing - February 28, 2024