Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mississippi Polymers, Inc. Issues Formal Statement in Response to United Steelworkers Strike at Corinth, MS Plant

Mississippi Polymers, Inc. Issues Formal Statement in Response to United Steelworkers Strike at Corinth, MS Plant

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Corinth, Mississippi, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mississippi Polymers, Inc. (“Mississippi Polymers” or the “Company”), a family owned and operated plastic film manufacturer, today issued a formal statement in response to the United Steelworkers (“USW”) decision to strike at the Company’s Corinth, Mississippi plant on June 4th, 2021. Mississippi Polymers also wishes to address and correct certain statements made through a United Steelworkers-issued Press Release on June 5, 2021, as well as claims and information presented on the USW website regarding this matter.

Mississippi Polymers would like to clearly state that this formal response should in no way be construed as an attempt to negotiate with the United Steelworkers through the press or social media. The Company is issuing this statement to go on the record and set right the sequence of events leading up the USW strike:

  • Mississippi Polymers did NOT lock out the United Steelworkers. The United Steelworkers chose to strike around 12 Noon CT on Friday, June 4, 2021.
  • At approximately 1 pm CT on Friday, June 4, 2021, the United Steelworkers posted a message instructing members of Local 759L to check their individual voicemail and text message to receive their picket line assignment.
  • The agreement with the United Steelworkers expired at midnight CT on June 4, 2021. Each member of the bargaining unit will be paid by the Company through expiration in accordance with the agreement.

Mississippi Polymers appreciates the hard work and dedication of all of our employees and sincerely hopes a fair resolution may be reached soon.   

About Mississippi Polymers

Mississippi Polymers is a family owned and operated plastic film manufacturer, primarily vinyl and polyolefin. We are proud of our Made in the U.S.A. manufacturing heritage, our team and are dedicated to providing valuable, cost-effective solutions that help our customers succeed.

United Steelworkers Local #759L message

CONTACT: Contact Information

Please direct all Media inquiries to:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: [email protected]

Please direct general inquiries to:

Mississippi Polymers, Inc.
2733 South Harper Road
Corinth, Mississippi 38834
(800) 339-9440
[email protected]
https://www.mississippipolymers.com/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.