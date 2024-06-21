Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced he is filing a lawsuit against the state of New York for what he called “their direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump.”
On Thursday, Bailey said on his podcast, “The Bailey Wire,” that his office would be taking steps to combat illicit prosecutions against the former president.
Bailey said it’s time to restore the rule of law.
