A new bill introduced in the Missouri legislature would classify assistance to transgender students under 18 in their “social transition” as a felony, making the legislation the first of its kind in a slew of culture war bills introduced by state Republicans.
The bill defines a social transition as “the process by which an individual adopts the name, pronouns, and gender expression, such as clothing or haircuts, that match the individual’s gender identity and n
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Missouri bill would require educators to register as sex offenders if they encourage transgender students - March 4, 2024
- Trump leads Biden among voters who favored Biden by 10 points in 2020: poll - March 4, 2024
- Jim Banks calls on Biden to ‘publicly acknowledge’ Laken Riley at SOTU - March 4, 2024