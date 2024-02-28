Missouri’s Republican lawmakers are once again trying to block federal health care dollars from going to the state’s Planned Parenthood clinics, this time weeks after the Missouri Supreme Court thwarted a previous attempt to end that funding.
The Republican-led House on Wednesday gave initial approval to a bill that would bar Medicaid funding from going to Planned Parenthood, which is already banned by state law from providing abortions in almost all circumstances.
<
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden health summary released by White House, president called ‘healthy, robust’ - February 28, 2024
- UN expert defends climate protesters disrupting traffic, attacking famous artwork - February 28, 2024
- Comer says impeachment inquiry moving to ‘next phase,’ with Hunter Biden testifying at public hearing - February 28, 2024