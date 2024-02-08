Missouri senators on Wednesday voted against amending the state’s strict law against abortions to allow exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

The state banned almost all abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortions currently are only legal “in cases of medical emergency.”

Democratic state Sen. Tracy McCreery said Missouri’s current law goes too far and called on her colleagues to “show an ounce of compassionR

