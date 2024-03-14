Students across Missouri could have access to scholarships for private schooling through an expanded tax credit program passed Thursday in the GOP-led state Senate.
Senators voted 19-10 to pass the sweeping education bill, an approval earned after weeks of bipartisan negotiation. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for approval.
The legislation represents a win for advocates of greater access to non-traditional K-12 education, such as private, religious, charter an
