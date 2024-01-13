Missouri’s professional sports teams announced Friday that they have launched an initiative petition drive to put the legalization of sports betting on the November ballot.
The initiative is an attempt to sidestep the Missouri Senate, where bills to allow sports betting have repeatedly stalled. Missouri is one of just a dozen states where sports wagering remains illegal more than five years after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to adopt it.
Vermont became
