The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act expires this summer. The initial bill passed the Senate earlier this year but has yet to be considered in the House. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has been pushing to expand and extend the initiative and has tried to add it as an amendment to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) bill.
“If we’re not going to get amendment votes, I’m not going to help them speed this along,” Hawley told reporters about the FAA legislation.
