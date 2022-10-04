MissQuito Launches National Franchise Program

Emerging Women-Led and Operated Environmentally Conscious Mosquito Control Service to Expand its National Footprint

ATLANTA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MissQuito, a women-led and mosquito control service, today announced the launch of its franchise program to expand the brand across the nation. MissQuito currently operates throughout the Greater Atlanta area and is looking to grow nationally throughout the next year. The franchise program is an exciting opportunity to grow a women-led business in the pest control industry, which sees 95% of its workforce made up of males. The brand is poised for expansive growth due to its strong unit-level economics and best-in-class leadership.

“In a predominately male-dominated industry we wanted to disrupt the world of mosquito control by making our own unique impact,” said Natasha Oldham, General Manager of MissQuito. “As one of the very few fully women-led and operated mosquito control companies in the U.S., we’re committed to empowering women to grow and be entrepreneurs while also providing top-of-the-line services to the communities we live in.”

With an ethos centered around relationship building and female entrepreneurship, MissQuito is working to create a lasting legacy in the mosquito control industry. MissQuito’s trained and licensed specialists offer safe and sustainable mosquito solutions that are tough on mosquitoes and gentle on the environment.

MissQuito is currently seeking experienced single and multi-unit operators who are community-minded, to become a part of the emerging brand and develop franchise territories in new markets. For more information on MissQuito franchise opportunities, please contact mgilbert@missquito.com or visit https://www.missquito.com/franchise/.

About MissQuito

Founded in 2020, MissQuito is a passionate group of women leaders offering environmentally conscious mosquito control services that are flexible, effective, caring and created for ease. Visit www.missquito.com for additional details.

