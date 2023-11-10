The global mist sprayer market is projected to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8%, primarily driven by booming demand for pest control and hydration solutions.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Mist Sprayer Market size is valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The mist sprayer market is influenced by several drivers that contribute to its growth and development. There has been an increasing demand for mist sprayers in the personal care and beauty industry. Mist sprayers are commonly used in skincare products, hair care products, and fragrance applications. The rising awareness of personal grooming, beauty trends, and the desire for convenient and effective application methods have fueled the demand for mist sprayers.

Further, the global COVID-19 pandemic has significantly heightened the focus on hygiene and sanitization practices. Mist sprayers are used for disinfecting and sanitizing various spaces such as homes, offices, public areas, and transportation. The need for efficient and widespread sanitization has driven the demand for mist sprayers, leading to their increased adoption.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the mist sprayer market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the mist sprayer market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the mist sprayer market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Mist Sprayer Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the Type, Trigger mist sprayers are anticipated to acquire a major market share as it is the most common type of mist sprayer.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.1 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Dominant Segment Trigger Sprayers Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for sustainable materials

Growing demand for smart mist sprayers

Miniaturization of mist sprayers

Rising technological advancements Companies Profiled APAK Packaging Group

Martware Science and Technology Ltd

Quadpack

ALBEA

Frapak

Berry Global Inc

AptarGroup, Inc

Silgan Holdings Inc,

Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A

Berk Company

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the mist sprayer market include,

In 2022, Coster Technologies launched a new line of metal mist sprayer pumps for the agricultural and industrial markets.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the mist sprayer market growth include APAK Packaging Group, Martware Science and Technology Ltd, Quadpack, ALBEA, Frapak, Berry Global Inc, AptarGroup, Inc, Silgan Holdings Inc, Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A, and Berk Company, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the mist sprayer market based on type, application, and region

Global Mist Sprayer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Trigger Sprayers Finger Tip Sprayers

Global Mist Sprayer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Paints Perfumes & Deodorants Fertilizers

Global Mist Sprayer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Mist Sprayer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Mist Sprayer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Mist Sprayer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Mist Sprayer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Mist Sprayer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Mist Sprayer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Mist Sprayer Report:

What will be the market value of the mist sprayer market by 2030?

What is the market size of the mist sprayer market?

What are the market drivers of the mist sprayer market?

What are the key trends in the mist sprayer market?

Which is the leading region in the mist sprayer market?

What are the major companies operating in the mist sprayer market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the mist sprayer market?

