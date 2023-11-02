Continued Revenue Growth in Commercial Aerospace and Data Analytical Solutions Markets

Further Reductions in Quarterly Selling, General and Administrative expenses

Provides Update on Project Phoenix and Preliminary Anticipated Impact on 2024 Outlook

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading “one source” multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights of the Third Quarter 2023*

Revenue of $179.4 million, a 0.5% increase

Gross profit of $54.4 million, with gross profit margin of 30.3%, a 20 basis points increase

Non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $13.8 million in International segment triggered by macroeconomic factors in Europe

Net loss of $10.3 million, reflecting the goodwill impairment charge and reorganization and other related costs, including the associated tax impacts, incurred in the quarter

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) up 12.5% to $20.9 million

Highlights of the Year-to-Date 2023*

Revenue of $523.4 million, a 0.8% increase

Gross profit of $150.2 million, with gross profit margin of 28.7%, a 30 basis point increase

Net loss of $15.0 million, reflecting the goodwill impairment charge and reorganization and other related costs, including the associated tax impacts, incurred in the year

Adjusted EBITDA up 9.9% to $46.6 million

* All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted.

For the third quarter of 2023, consolidated revenue was $179.4 million, a 0.5% increase. Third quarter revenue reflects growth in all sub-categories of Oil & Gas, in addition to continued strength in the Company’s key growth areas, particularly Commercial Aerospace and Data Analytical Solutions markets offset by softness in the Power Generation & Transmission and Other Process Industries due to project timing.

Third quarter 2023 gross profit increased 1.1% with gross profit margin expanding 20 basis points, as compared to the prior year period. The improvement in gross margin to 30.3% was primarily due to a favorable sales mix and lower healthcare expenses. Gross profit margin was up 210 basis points sequentially from the second quarter of 2023, driven by an improved revenue mix.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) in the third quarter of 2023 were $39.5 million, down 3.0% compared to $40.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and were also down 4.7% sequentially from the second quarter of 2023, as a result of the ongoing implementation of Project Phoenix. Year to date SG&A is essentially flat with the prior year period and the Company expects further SG&A reduction in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to Project Phoenix related cost actions which have been incorporated into the Company’s updated 2023 guidance ranges discussed below.

The Company reported a GAAP net loss of $10.3 million, or $(0.34) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023, which was primarily due to a non-cash impairment charge of $13.8 million recorded within the Company’s International Segment and reorganization charges of $2.7 million incurred in the quarter. Net income excluding special items (non-GAAP) was $5.6 million or $0.18 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $20.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $18.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of 12.5%. Year to date Adjusted EBITDA was $46.6 million compared to $42.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 9.9% primarily attributable to a favorable change in sales mix and overhead cost containment. Manny N. Stamatakis, Chairman of the Board and Interim President & CEO, stated, “I am pleased to be presenting the Company’s results and outlook to you for this quarter. I sincerely appreciate the support and patience that our long-term shareholders have shown to MISTRAS. Our results for the third quarter of 2023 were largely in line with our expectations for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.”

Mr. Stamatakis continued, “With respect to Project Phoenix, we have completed the validation of a majority of the initial Project Phoenix opportunities. As previously disclosed, we completed our transformation of the Products and Systems Segment in September. We subsequently implemented additional initiatives in the month of October related to streamlining our North American operations and improvements related to pricing actions. The implementation of these transformations to our organization structure are expected to yield a projected annualized proforma cost savings of $24 million in 2024, of which an approximate $9 million overhead reduction is expected to be achieved in 2023 with an incremental $15 million expected be realized in 2024. These initiatives also provide a benefit to the bottom line and provide additional cash flow to invest into our higher growth sectors, such as Data Analytical Solutions.”

Edward Prajzner, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer commented “I also share Manny’s optimism for the future of MISTRAS. Our target related to Project Phoenix is to achieve a 15% reduction in global non-billable headcount, without any impact on our ability to manage our operations and service customers. With the ongoing implementation of our Project Phoenix initiatives, and our focus on lowering SG&A, improving free cash flow, and reinvigorating and refining our Go-to-Market plans and revenue strategies, we believe this will lead to improved overall performance enabling us to achieve meaningful profitable growth in 2024.”

Mr. Stamatakis concluded, “I am pleased to be leading the Company at this crucial juncture, supported by an invigorated senior leadership team. Our Board of Directors and I are optimistic for the future of the Company and believe that the implementation of these initiatives will lead to an increase in shareholder value.”

Refer to the Company’s press release associated with Project Phoenix released on November 2, 2023 for additional details associated with this important initiative.

Performance by certain segments during the third quarter was as follows:

North America segment (Referred to as “Services” in prior filings) third quarter 2023 revenue was $148.8 million, down 2.6% from $152.8 million in the prior year quarter. The revenue decline was primarily due to a decrease in workload under a defense contract and decreases in Power Generation and Other Process Industries due to project timing, which offset the strong growth achieved in our West Penn Aerospace lab, OnStream Pipeline InLine Inspection (“ILI”) business, and other Data Analytical Solutions related offerings. For the third quarter of 2023, gross profit was $44.8 million, compared to $44.9 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 30.1% for the third quarter of 2023, a 70 basis point increase from 29.4% in the third quarter of the prior year. This increase was primarily due to improved sales mix in the current year period and lower healthcare expenses.

International segment third quarter 2023 revenue was $31.0 million, up 20.6% from $25.7 million in the prior year quarter inclusive of favorable foreign currency exchange. This revenue growth was primarily due to increased turnaround projects and higher activity levels than in the prior year comparable quarter in addition to strong commercial aerospace growth. International segment third quarter 2023 gross profit grew by 10.2% with gross margin of 27.4%, compared to 29.9% in the prior year period, a 250-basis point decrease, primarily attributable to inflationary pressures including rising energy costs and incremental subcontractor costs.

During the third quarter of 2023, a triggering event was identified within the Company’s reporting units within the International segment due to decreased gross margin in the current period as a result of inflationary pressures and rising energy costs impacting the International reporting units’ operations. As a result, the Company performed an interim quantitative goodwill impairment test. The decreased gross margins, in addition to increased interest rates in the current period, contributed to an unfavorable decrease in the reporting unit’s value. Based upon the results of the test, the Company recorded an impairment charge of $13.8 million within the International Segment reporting units.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $10.7 million for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $10.5 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was negative $5.6 million for the first nine months of 2023, compared to a positive $0.9 million in the prior year period. This decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in capital expenditures during the current year and higher than normal accounts receivable balances as of September 30, 2023 due to the timing of projects in the third quarter of 2023. Capital expenditures increased by $6.6 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the prior year period, reflecting the Company’s increasing investments in its shop laboratories and Data Analytical Solutions offerings to foster revenue growth.

The Company’s gross debt was $193.9 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $191.3 million as of December 31, 2022 and $183.7 million as of June 30, 2023. The increase in gross debt during the period was attributable to the cash flow dynamics described above. The Company’s net debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $181.1 million as of September 30, 2023.

Reorganization and Other

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $2.7 million of reorganization costs related to on-going efficiency and productivity initiatives, primarily related to overhead cost savings achieved via Project Phoenix. For the quarter, these charges included professional fees and certain restructuring charges associated with changes made in the Company’s organizational structure. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded $6.0 million of total reorganization costs.

Outlook 2023

The Company is lowering its guidance ranges for the full year 2023. Revenue is now expected to be between $695 and $705 million (from $700-$720 million previously) and Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $65 and $68 million (from $68 million to $71 million previously). These reductions in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are due to lower than previously forecasted fourth quarter results.

Free Cash Flow guidance is being lowered to be between $7 and $10 million (from $23-$25 million previously, excluding certain cash expenses to achieve cost savings). The reduction in Free Cash Flow guidance was due to an increase in accounts receivable, due to timing of projects in the third quarter and the incurrence of certain cash expenses to achieve Project Phoenix cost savings.

Preliminary 2024 Outlook

The Company anticipates a modest single digit revenue growth in 2024, yet a significant expansion in Adjusted EBITDA, attributable to operating leverage and the ongoing benefits of Project Phoenix. We believe this will result in an all-time high in Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2024 of greater than $88 million. This outlook includes approximately $20 million in incremental benefit from Project Phoenix in 2024.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our earnings guidance, cost savings and other benefits we expect to realize from Project Phoenix and actions that we expect or seek to take in furtherance of our strategies and activities to enhance our financial results and future growth. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as “future,” “possible,” “potential,” “targeted,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would” and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 15, 2023, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), this press release also contains adjusted financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and that we believe provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to trends and forward-looking information. The term “Adjusted EBITDA” used in this release is a financial measurement not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is defined by the Company as net income attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. plus: interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, certain acquisition related costs (including transaction due diligence costs and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration), foreign exchange (gain) loss, non-cash impairment charges, reorganization and related charges and, if applicable, certain additional special items which are noted. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (loss) as computed under GAAP is set forth in a table attached to this press release. The Company also uses the term “net debt”, a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the current and long-term portions of long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents and the term “free cash flow”, a non-GAAP measure the Company defines as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (which is classified as an investing activity). A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP are also set forth in tables attached to this press release. In the tables attached is also a table reconciling “Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to Income (Loss) from Operations before Special Items (non-GAAP)”, “Net Loss (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Loss Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)” which reconciles the non-GAAP amounts to GAAP measures. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as a performance or liquidity measure and should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Because Income (loss) from operations before special items and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,752 $ 20,488 Accounts receivable, net 136,363 123,657 Inventories 15,780 13,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,259 10,181 Total current assets 183,154 167,882 Property, plant and equipment, net 79,762 77,561 Intangible assets, net 44,468 49,015 Goodwill 185,519 199,635 Deferred income taxes 2,229 779 Other assets 41,558 40,032 Total assets $ 536,690 $ 534,904 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,628 $ 12,532 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 81,853 77,844 Current portion of long-term debt 8,402 7,425 Current portion of finance lease obligations 5,253 4,201 Income taxes payable 1,025 1,726 Total current liabilities 111,161 103,728 Long-term debt, net of current portion 185,466 183,826 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 12,375 10,045 Deferred income taxes 8,542 6,283 Other long-term liabilities 33,362 32,273 Total liabilities 350,906 336,155 Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 30,353,100 and 29,895,487 shares issued and outstanding 302 298 Additional paid-in capital 246,075 243,031 Accumulated deficit (26,436 ) (11,489 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,463 ) (33,390 ) Total MISTRAS Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 185,478 198,450 Non-controlling interests 306 299 Total equity 185,784 198,749 Total liabilities and equity $ 536,690 $ 534,904

MISTRAS Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 179,354 $ 178,462 $ 523,399 $ 519,155 Cost of revenue 118,812 119,110 355,304 354,848 Depreciation 6,160 5,568 17,914 17,074 Gross profit 54,382 53,784 150,181 147,233 Selling, general and administrative expenses 39,537 40,767 123,844 123,545 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — — — 289 Reorganization and other costs 2,702 130 6,017 65 Goodwill Impairment Charges 13,799 — 13,799 — Loss on Debt Modification — 693 — 693 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — 150 (994 ) Research and engineering 438 450 1,428 1,523 Depreciation and amortization 2,588 2,629 7,556 8,058 Acquisition-related expense, net — 1 5 63 Income (loss) from operations (4,682 ) 9,114 (2,618 ) 13,991 Interest expense 4,167 2,735 12,093 6,790 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (8,849 ) 6,379 (14,711 ) 7,201 Provision for income taxes 1,489 1,985 229 3,494 Net Income (Loss) (10,338 ) 4,394 (14,940 ) 3,707 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes (40 ) 21 7 54 Net Income (Loss) attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. $ (10,298 ) $ 4,373 $ (14,947 ) $ 3,653 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.34 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.49 ) $ 0.12 Diluted $ (0.34 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.49 ) $ 0.12 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,402 29,965 30,277 29,879 Diluted 30,402 30,245 30,277 30,209

MISTRAS Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues North America $ 148,814 $ 152,778 $ 431,295 $ 435,251 International 30,980 25,693 90,664 83,441 Products and Systems 2,829 3,078 9,897 8,666 Corporate and eliminations (3,269 ) (3,087 ) (8,457 ) (8,203 ) $ 179,354 $ 178,462 $ 523,399 $ 519,155 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit North America $ 44,773 $ 44,869 $ 121,088 $ 118,348 International 8,481 7,694 24,247 25,324 Products and Systems 1,096 1,189 4,773 3,514 Corporate and eliminations 32 32 73 47 $ 54,382 $ 53,784 $ 150,181 $ 147,233







MISTRAS Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Revenues by Category

(in thousands)

Revenue by industry was as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 94,390 $ 8,827 $ 35 $ — $ 103,252 Aerospace & Defense 14,240 5,778 47 — 20,065 Industrials 10,325 6,018 310 — 16,653 Power Generation & Transmission 7,388 1,653 696 — 9,737 Other Process Industries 6,933 2,864 (5 ) — 9,792 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 6,042 2,383 1,070 — 9,495 Petrochemical 3,313 586 — — 3,899 Other 6,183 2,871 676 (3,269 ) 6,461 Total $ 148,814 $ 30,980 $ 2,829 $ (3,269 ) $ 179,354

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 90,578 $ 6,418 $ 35 $ — $ 97,031 Aerospace & Defense 16,784 4,397 112 — 21,293 Industrials 9,728 5,834 436 — 15,998 Power Generation & Transmission 10,378 1,946 456 — 12,780 Other Process Industries 10,283 3,033 8 — 13,324 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 4,936 1,784 1,150 — 7,870 Petrochemical 3,427 280 — — 3,707 Other 6,664 2,001 881 (3,087 ) 6,459 Total $ 152,778 $ 25,693 $ 3,078 $ (3,087 ) $ 178,462

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 281,663 $ 26,291 $ 87 $ — $ 308,041 Aerospace & Defense 41,516 15,894 275 — 57,685 Industrials 30,693 18,274 1,336 — 50,303 Power Generation & Transmission 17,834 4,840 3,189 — 25,863 Other Process Industries 24,906 10,567 73 — 35,546 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 12,696 6,547 2,759 — 22,002 Petrochemical 10,027 887 — — 10,914 Other 11,960 7,364 2,178 (8,457 ) 13,045 Total $ 431,295 $ 90,664 $ 9,897 $ (8,457 ) $ 523,399

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 270,289 $ 22,018 $ 212 $ — $ 292,519 Aerospace & Defense 49,106 14,455 246 — 63,807 Industrials 28,529 17,868 1,271 — 47,668 Power Generation & Transmission 22,578 6,505 1,979 — 31,062 Other Process Industries 32,217 10,305 23 — 42,545 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 10,625 6,016 2,489 — 19,130 Petrochemical 10,056 413 — — 10,469 Other 11,851 5,861 2,446 (8,203 ) 11,955 Total $ 435,251 $ 83,441 $ 8,666 $ (8,203 ) $ 519,155







MISTRAS Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Revenues by Category (continued)

(in thousands)

The Company has retrospectively reclassified certain Oil and Gas sub-category revenues for each quarterly period in 2022 in order to conform the classification with the current year presentation. Total Oil and Gas sub-category revenues were unchanged in total in each quarterly period and for the full year ended December 31, 2022. The table below presents the reclassified balances for each quarterly period in the prior year.

2022 Quarterly Revenues Three months ended

March 31, Three months ended

June 30, Three months ended

September 30, Three months ended

December 31, Oil and Gas Revenue by sub-category Upstream $ 36,397 $ 38,051 $ 35,173 $ 36,435 Midstream 20,427 27,153 25,885 23,540 Downstream 37,399 36,061 35,973 35,258 Total $ 94,223 $ 101,265 $ 97,031 $ 95,233

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Oil and Gas Revenue by sub-category Upstream $ 38,041 $ 35,173 $ 116,941 $ 109,621 Midstream 26,215 25,885 74,739 73,465 Downstream 38,996 35,973 116,361 109,433 Total $ 103,252 $ 97,031 $ 308,041 $ 292,519

Consolidated Revenue by type was as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Field Services $ 122,717 $ 118,526 $ 348,501 $ 345,385 Shop Laboratories 14,840 12,528 42,216 35,533 Data Analytical Solutions 17,997 17,151 52,916 45,786 Other 23,800 30,257 79,766 92,451 Total $ 179,354 $ 178,462 $ 523,399 $ 519,155

MISTRAS Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to Income before Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 North America: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 18,004 $ 16,700 $ 39,719 $ 35,315 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — — — 289 Reorganization and other costs 35 12 574 40 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — 150 (841 ) Acquisition-related expense, net — — — 45 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 18,039 $ 16,712 $ 40,443 $ 34,848 International: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ (12,970 ) $ 814 $ (13,031 ) $ 2,678 Goodwill Impairment charges 13,799 — 13,799 — Reorganization and other costs, net 33 (15 ) 228 (114 ) Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 862 $ 799 $ 996 $ 2,564 Products and Systems: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (557 ) $ (333 ) $ (78 ) $ (1,334 ) Reorganization and other costs 189 — 189 — Income (loss) from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ (368 ) $ (333 ) $ 111 $ (1,334 ) Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (9,159 ) $ (8,067 ) $ (29,228 ) $ (22,668 ) Loss on debt modification — 693 — 693 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — — (153 ) Reorganization and other costs 2,445 133 5,026 139 Acquisition-related expense, net — 1 5 19 Loss from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ (6,714 ) $ (7,240 ) $ (24,197 ) $ (21,970 ) Total Company: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ (4,682 ) $ 9,114 $ (2,618 ) $ 13,991 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — — — 289 Goodwill Impairment charges 13,799 — 13,799 — Reorganization and other costs 2,702 130 6,017 65 Loss on debt modification — 693 — 693 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — 150 (994 ) Acquisition-related expense, net — 1 5 64 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 11,819 $ 9,938 $ 17,353 $ 14,108

MISTRAS Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current portion of long-term debt $ 8,402 $ 7,425 Long-term debt, net of current portion 185,466 183,826 Total Gross Debt (GAAP) 193,868 191,251 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (12,752 ) (20,488 ) Total Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 181,116 $ 170,763

MISTRAS Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ (7,637 ) $ 2,722 $ 10,684 $ 10,531 Investing activities (5,359 ) (2,378 ) (15,170 ) (8,877 ) Financing activities 9,348 303 (1,839 ) (4,753 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,599 ) (1,172 ) (1,411 ) (2,927 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (5,247 ) $ (525 ) $ (7,736 ) $ (6,026 )

MISTRAS Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ (7,637 ) $ 2,722 $ 10,684 $ 10,531 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,602 ) (2,358 ) (14,403 ) (9,050 ) Purchases of intangible assets (1,046 ) (181 ) (1,868 ) (580 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (13,285 ) $ 183 $ (5,587 ) $ 901

MISTRAS Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (loss) (GAAP) $ (10,338 ) $ 4,394 $ (14,940 ) $ 3,707 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes (40 ) 21 7 54 Net Income (loss) attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. $ (10,298 ) $ 4,373 $ (14,947 ) $ 3,653 Interest expense 4,167 2,735 12,093 6,790 Provision for income taxes 1,489 1,985 229 3,494 Depreciation and amortization 8,748 8,197 25,470 25,132 Share-based compensation expense 1,010 1,396 3,649 4,166 Acquisition-related expense — 1 5 63 Reorganization and other related costs, net 2,702 130 6,017 65 Goodwill Impairment charges 13,799 — 13,799 — Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — 150 (994 ) Loss on debt modification — 693 — 693 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — — — 289 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (721 ) (928 ) 149 (924 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 20,896 $ 18,582 $ 46,614 $ 42,427

MISTRAS Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. (GAAP) $ (10,298 ) $ 4,373 $ (14,947 ) $ 3,653 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — — — 289 Goodwill Impairment charges 13,799 — 13,799 — Reorganization and other costs 2,702 130 6,017 65 Loss on debt modification — 693 — 693 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — 150 (994 ) Acquisition-related expense, net — 1 5 64 Special Items Total $ 16,501 $ 824 $ 19,971 $ 117 Tax impact on special items (653 ) (188 ) (1,468 ) (8 ) Special items, net of tax $ 15,848 $ 636 $ 18,503 $ 109 Net income (loss) attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 5,550 $ 5,009 $ 3,556 $ 3,762 Diluted EPS (GAAP)(1) $ (0.34 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.49 ) $ 0.12 Special items, net of tax 0.52 0.02 0.61 — Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.12

_______________

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, 1,508,255 and 926,224 shares related to restricted stock were excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS due to the net loss for the period.