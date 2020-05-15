Mistras Group Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results on May 19, 2020

Breaking News
PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2020. A press release with the first quarter results will be issued after the close of market on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The call will broadcast over the Web and can be accessed on MISTRAS’ Website, www.mistrasgroup.com. Individuals in the U.S. wishing to participate in the conference call by phone may call 1-844-832-7227 and use confirmation identification code 6350977 when prompted. The International number is 1-224-633-1529. Those who wish to listen to the call later can access an archived copy of the conference call at the MISTRAS Website.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS is a leading “one source” global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. Mission critical services and solutions are delivered globally and provide customers with asset life extension, improved productivity and profitability, compliance with government safety and environmental regulations, and enhanced risk management operational decisions.

MISTRAS uniquely combines its industry-leading products and technologies – 24/7 on-line monitoring of critical assets; mechanical integrity (MI) and non-destructive testing (NDT) services; destructive testing (DT) services; process and fixed asset engineering and consulting services; and its world class enterprise inspection data management and analysis software (PCMS™) to provide comprehensive and competitive products, systems and services solutions from a single source provider.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at http://www.mistrasgroup.com or contact Nestor S. Makarigakis, Group Vice President, Marketing Communications at [email protected].

