MISTRAS Group to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG), (“MISTRAS”), a leading “one source” global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure, announced that the Company will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference, taking place September 25th in New York City.

Dennis Bertolotti, MISTRAS President & Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, SVP & Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 25th at 2:45 PM ET. A copy of the presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS’ website at https://investors.mistrasgroup.com/ .

The live webcast will be directly accessible at http://wsw.com/webcast/sidotico4/mg/ , or through https://investors.mistrasgroup.com/ . An archived version of the webcast will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation. The URL for the live webcast and the archived webcast are the same.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS is a leading “one source” global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure. MISTRAS combines our industry-leading services, systems, and technologies to provide a unique, custom-tailored solution for each customer’s individual asset protection need.

Our asset protection portfolio includes field and laboratory inspections & testing; engineering services for asset integrity management; maintenance and light mechanical services; online asset-condition monitoring services; and manufacturing of inspection and monitoring equipment. Data from these solutions is centralized in MISTRAS’ world-class inspection data management software – PCMS – to provide our clients with integrated, comprehensive asset protection from a single provider. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.mistrasgroup.com or contact Nestor S. Makarigakis, Group Director, Marketing Communications, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at +1 (609) 716-4000.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” about MISTRAS’ financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as “future,” “possible,” “potential,” “targeted,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would” and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

