Breaking News
Home / Top News / MISTRAS Group to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference

MISTRAS Group to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG), (“MISTRAS”), a leading “one source” global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure, announced that the Company will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference, taking place September 25th in New York City.

Dennis Bertolotti, MISTRAS President & Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, SVP & Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 25th at 2:45 PM ET. A copy of the presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS’ website at https://investors.mistrasgroup.com/.

The live webcast will be directly accessible at http://wsw.com/webcast/sidotico4/mg/, or through https://investors.mistrasgroup.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation. The URL for the live webcast and the archived webcast are the same.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS is a leading “one source” global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure. MISTRAS combines our industry-leading services, systems, and technologies to provide a unique, custom-tailored solution for each customer’s individual asset protection need.

Our asset protection portfolio includes field and laboratory inspections & testing; engineering services for asset integrity management; maintenance and light mechanical services; online asset-condition monitoring services; and manufacturing of inspection and monitoring equipment. Data from these solutions is centralized in MISTRAS’ world-class inspection data management software – PCMS – to provide our clients with integrated, comprehensive asset protection from a single provider.  For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.mistrasgroup.com or contact Nestor S. Makarigakis, Group Director, Marketing Communications, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at +1 (609) 716-4000.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” about MISTRAS’ financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as “future,” “possible,” “potential,” “targeted,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would” and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Nestor S. Makarigakis, Group Director, Marketing Communications
[email protected]
+1 (609) 716-4000

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.