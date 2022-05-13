Breaking News
Misty Woods Homeowners Association One Of Eight Recipients For Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership Grant

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Indianapolis, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community Association Services of Indiana, an Associa company, is pleased to announce that its partner community, Misty Woods Homeowners Association (HOA), is one of eight community-based organizations (CBO) selected to participate in the 2022 Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership (INIP) program. From November 2021 to January 2022, Indianapolis CBOs submitted ideas and matching bids for future public works construction projects through INIP. Selected applicants receive matching funds to build projects – such as sidewalks, trails, or roadway upgrades – in the city’s right-of-way that improve the quality of life for residents in and near their neighborhoods or institutions.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works selected Misty Woods HOA to receive matching funds for the repair of Misty Woods Lane, Autumn Breeze Lane, and Winterwind Lane. Prior to applying, the Misty Woods HOA board obtained estimates for street repairs ranging from $100,000 to $200,000, with the final cost dependent on project scope and the fluctuating cost of asphalt. In accordance with HOA bylaws, the Misty Woods board did not commit any HOA funds to the INIP program. It instead estimated the potential use of community reserves following a ballot and vote of approval by Misty Woods homeowners. Work on the project is expected to begin in late summer or early fall.

“To be one of only eight recipients selected to participate in the Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership program is a wonderful opportunity,” said Jennifer Freeman, CMCA®, Community Association Services of Indiana branch president. “It demonstrates the commitment of the Misty Woods Homeowners Association board to create and maintain a superior quality of life for their residents and the community in which they live.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

