Mitch Gould, a 30-Year Retail Professional, Brings Together a Powerhouse Management Team at Nutritional Products International

NPI Coordinates Health and Wellness Products Expansion in the U.S.

BOCA RATON, FL, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitch Gould is a retail veteran.

In a career that spans health and wellness brands to all types of consumer goods, Gould has successfully placed new products into the largest retail stores.

The reason for Gould’s success? He understands the needs and challenges of both the product manufacturer and the retailer, which is why he developed the highly-regarded “Evolution of Distribution” platform that guides brands from concept to shelf in America.

“I saw the problems international and domestic manufacturers faced when deciding to launch products in the U.S. market,” said Gould, CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management company based in Boca Raton, FL.

What Gould saw was the high cost of launching a new product and the logistical challenges involved.

“Companies, especially international brands, ate away at their profit margins by hiring a sales team, support staff, and finding a marketing agency,” Gould said, adding that these costs did not include opening and operating an office in America.

“I knew there had to be a better and more cost-efficient way to launch new products,” Gould said. “After studying the problem, I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ retail platform, which brings all the services a company needs to break into the American market under the auspices of NPI.”

Gould assembled a team of retail sales veterans, experienced marketing professionals, and support staff to handle the day-to-day operations of launching a product in the U.S. NPI even has a Food Scientist to make sure that all product labels are FDA compliant.

“Essentially, NPI becomes the U.S. headquarters of these brands,” Gould said. “NPI offers a cost-effective strategy to promote products to retailers and consumers.”

For the marketing needs of the product manufacturers, Gould founded InHealth Media, a public relations and marketing agency specializing in the health and wellness sector.

Entering his third decade as a retail professional, Gould is still looking to the future.

“It looks like America is reopening for business after more than a year since COVID-19 shut down society,” Gould said. “Even during the past year, certain business segments, such as health and wellness products, did very well. Sales for dietary supplements skyrocketed since COVID-19 broke out.

Now, with millions of Americans fully vaccinated, Gould is planning not only the future of NPI but also all of its clients who plan to launch products in America this year.

Supporting Gould’s efforts are Jeff Fernandez, NPI president and a former buyer for Amazon and Walmart, two of the largest retailers in the world, and NPI’s executive vice president, who worked with Gould and Fernandez to stock Amazon’s then-new health and wellness category in the early 2000s.

“I brought together what we call the ‘Powerhouse Trifecta” team that has nearly 100 years of retail experience that can help us meet any challenge that confronts us,” Gould added.

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

