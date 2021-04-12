Mitch Gould and Consumer Products International: JPMorgan Chase CEO Predicts “Economic Boom” Through 2023

Consumer Savings, Stimulus Boost, Biden’s Infrastructure Plan, and Vaccine Success All Play Role in Economic Rebound

BOCA RATON, FL, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamie Dimon , CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase, last week predicted an economic boom that could “easily” last through 2023.

Dimon, who steered JPMorgan through the 2008 financial collapse, sees a variety of factors that will play into a robust economic turnaround.

“I have little doubt that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge deficit spending, more QE (quantitative easing), a new potential infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine, and euphoria around the end of the pandemic, the U.S. economy will likely boom,” Dimon said in in his annual shareholder’s letter. “This boom could easily run into 2023 because all the spending could extend well into 2023.”

Mitch Gould, CEO and Director of Global Operations for Consumer Products International, sees Dimon’s assessment of the economy as another confirmation that the economic rebound is already in the works.

“Just last week, we received a strong jobs report that showed signs of continued economic recovery,” Gould said.

Going forward, Gould said the recent stimulus package will continue to pump $2 trillion into the economy, and “euphoria” will build as more people get vaccinated.

“Approximately 25 percent of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated,” said Gould, adding that more than 3 million people a day are getting shots. “If we are successful with the vaccination program, there will be nothing to hold the economy back.”

The next boost to the economy will be President Biden’s $2.5 trillion infrastructure plan once it is passed by Congress.

“We have a lot of money kicking into the economy in the next couple of years,” Gould stated. “As Dimon said, these positive factors could last through 2023.”

