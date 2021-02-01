Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Announce the Creation of its E-Commerce Retail Division

NPI’s ‘Powerhouse Trifecta’ With Ties to Amazon’s History Now Branches Out to Walmart.com

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, played an integral part in Amazon’s history when the online behemoth started its health and wellness division in the early 2000s.

Now, NPI has set its site on helping its clients reach Walmart consumers online.

“The pandemic has made it vital that our clients reach online consumers through major retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart,” Gould said. “With our experience and retail knowledge, we decided to create an E-commerce division within NPI, which will work solely on online retail solutions for our clients.”

Gould said he and his team, including Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, and Kenneth E. Collins, executive vice president, all worked together in the early 2000s to stock Amazon’s virtual shelves with more than 150 health and wellness brands.

“Back then, Amazon was just starting to expand beyond books and electronics,” Gould said. “Jeff was working as a buyer on Amazon’s team that was starting the health and wellness category from ground zero.

“Ken and I had the contacts with health and wellness brands,” Gould added. “It is nice to think we played a small role in Amazon’s history.”

At Nutritional Products International, Gould works with domestic and international health and wellness brands seeking to expand their presence in the U.S. or enter the American market for the first time.

Although online sales have grown significantly during the past decade, the COVID-19 health crisis accelerated this trend exponentially.

“We work with our clients to promote their brands on these retail sites,” Gould said, adding that the NPI staff is trained to develop online promotional programs for its clients.

Gould said the economy is recovering, but it will not be the old economy people remember.

“Brands today need retail experts to help them navigate the new trends in the retail industry,” Gould said.

Gould’s company, Nutritional Products International, stays abreast of the latest retail trends to provide its clients with laser-focused guidance.

Gould developed his proprietary “Evolution of Distribution” platform that provides brands with all the services they need to enter the U.S. market or expand their presence here.

“At NPI, we are constantly updating our services and approach to retail changes. We offer logistical services, sales infrastructure, and marketing plans that will meet the needs for today’s retail experience,” Gould said.

NPI’s professional staff includes top salespeople, who previously worked as buyers for major brands, operations personnel, graphic design and digital marketing professionals and marketing experts who understand NPI’s clients’ public relations and promotional needs.

“Now, because of the increasing online demand, NPI’s E-Commerce division is ready to work with product manufacturers, who are looking to expand their online presence beyond their websites. If you want to reach today’s consumers, you have to be on e-commerce sites, such as Walmart.com.”

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.

