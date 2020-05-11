Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Dietary Supplements More Popular Than Ever

COVID-19, Natural Alternatives Are Growth Factors in Supplement Industry

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON,FL, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International know dietary supplements.

“I have seen the continued consumer demand for dietary supplements for nearly two decades,” said Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International, a company that works with health and wellness companies to promote their brands. “Demand for these products is at an all-time high.”

The Council for Responsible Nutrition’s annual survey reported that a record-breaking 77 percent of U.S. adults take dietary supplements.

“Dietary supplements are mainstream today. More people are trying to live healthy lifestyles. They want natural alternatives to stay healthy,” Gould said.

The 20th annual CRN survey listed vitamins and minerals as the most popular supplement in America, followed by specialty supplements, and then herbal remedies. Rounding out the top five are sports nutrition and weight management supplements.

Gould pointed out that consumers traditionally bought their supplements at healthy stores, supermarkets, and drugstores.

“For the past several years, however, online sales have become more popular,” Gould said. “With the current health crisis, online sales have taken off.”

The global dietary supplement industry will reach $231 billion by 2027. In the U.S., dietary supplements increased to $39.3 billion in 2019 and should top $56 billion by 2024.

“Rising health awareness by consumers is driving the market trends,” Gould said. “Modern hectic lifestyles and processed food also contribute to the increased need for dietary supplements.”

NPI’s expertise with domestic and international health and wellness companies is even more critical today because COVID-19 has forced consumers to make more purchases online.

“We have always worked with brick-and-mortar and online retailers for our clients,” Gould said. “Because of COVID-19, it is now more important than ever to maximize your online presence. The new normal will be more online sales.”

Working with Gould is Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, who has worked as a buyer for the largest brick-and-mortar retailer in the world, Walmart, and the largest online retailer, Amazon.

“When I work with NPI clients, I understand traditional retailers and online e-commerce portals,” Fernandez said. “Now, brands need to reach as many consumers as possible online. There is no turning back the clock on these trends toward online sales.”

The Boca Raton-based NPI works with domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty companies to enter the U.S. market or expand their presence in America. Part of NPI’s strategic plans includes the “Evolution of Distribution” system, which Gould developed a decade ago.

The “Evolution of Distribution” system is a one-stop global brand management system that streamlines importing products into the U.S. NPI helps international companies ship their products to its warehouse and meet all U.S. Customs and FDA labeling guidelines. NPI provides product liability insurance, markets the brands to online and brick-and-mortar outlets, and promotes the products through strategic public relations and social media campaigns.

For more information on NPI and its marketing and distribution services, go to www.nutricompany.com, or call 561-544-0719.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Attachment

Mitch NPI Evolution1

