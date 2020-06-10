Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Economy Rebounding as Nasdaq Breaks 10,000 for First Time Ever

Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Economy Rebounding as Nasdaq Breaks 10,000 for First Time Ever

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Wall Street Rally Occurs Amid Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American economy continues to rebound as the Nasdaq traded over 10,000 for the first in history. 

At the same time, the pandemic has Americans more concerned about their health and wellness than ever before. Reports show that Google searches for health-related subjects will continue to increase exponentially.

“The overall health of the U.S. economy is on the upswing as the country reopens for business,” Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International. “Consumers are also concerned about their health and wellness during the post-COVID-19 era. We saw this concern translate into recent unprecedented interest in dietary supplements and alternative remedies.”

Gould said increased health and wellness interest post-COVID-19 would continue.

Brand Equity says ‘building immunity will be the new mantra,’” Gould said. “Consumers going forward will seek out new dietary supplements to improve their immune system. Supplements for the immune system are on the rise.”

Brand Equity reported that 17 of the 20 vitamin category products are immune-related.

“Seeking alternative medicines is high on the mind of today’s post-COVID-19 consumer,” Gould said. “Another trade publication, Natural Products Insider, says COVID-19 has created a ‘new normal’ in the health and wellness industry.”

Gould said the “new normal” is an increased interest in health and wellness products, such as dietary supplements and alternative medicines.

“Consumers want every protection they can find to stay healthy,” Gould added. “You can see this trend during the last several months. The National Marketing Institute reported a 28 percent increase in vitamins and supplement usage, especially the immune health sector, in the U.S.”

The NMI article pointed out that the nutritional supplement industry in six weeks increased more than in the entire previous year.

“The health-related trend during the pandemic is on top of the growing popularity of dietary supplements for the past decades,” Gould said, adding the CRN’s annual 2019 survey showed the highest level of dietary supplement usage ever in the United States.

Gould’s company, NPI, works with health and wellness firms that want to reach the U.S. consumer.

“I am talking to dozens of health and wellness companies every week,” Gould said. “These companies realize that American consumers are more health-conscious because of the pandemic. They realize consumers are looking for high-quality, natural, health products to keep them healthy.”

Gould created the “Evolution of Distribution” process to help health and wellness companies. NPI provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution services required to succeed in the United States.

Jeff Fernandez, NPI’s president, has worked in the health and wellness retail industry for decades.

“I worked as a retail buyer with Amazon, the largest online retailer, and Walmart, the largest brick-and-mortar retailer,” Fernandez said, adding that he helped create the luxury skincare and the health and wellness categories at Amazon in the early 2000s.

“I see the same retail explosion today as I did when Amazon first started selling health and wellness products,” Fernandez said. “Amazon saw unprecedented growth in its health and wellness category once we created it.

“Today, I see the same retail explosion happening again as American consumers seek out health-related products to protect them from illnesses,” Fernandez said.

For more information about NPI, visit www.nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional.  Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment

  • Mitch NPI Evolution1 
CONTACT: Andrew Polin
Nutritional Products International
561-544-0719
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.