Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Manufacturing Companies Pay Close Attention to Retail Sales

U.S. Economy Rebounds: Government Reports Increase in September’s Retail Sales

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.

BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Retail sales totaled 1.9 percent, which more than doubled the previously reported estimates.

“Retail sales are a vital economic indicator,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a Boca-Raton based company that works with health and wellness brands that want to enter the U.S. market. “Not only did retails in September outperform economic estimates, they more than tripled August’s anemic 0.6 percent.

“Health and personal care retail sales posted a 1.7 percent increase, which more than doubled August numbers,” Gould added.

Gould said he talks to more than 40 domestic and international health and wellness companies almost every week.

“They want to bring their products to America,” Gould said. “They know the importance of the American consumer market to their future success. This is significant news for them and our economy.”

Gould said NPI is the “‘Gateway to America’ for these international brands.

“They know American consumers are thirsty for the latest health and wellness products,” Gould said. “Even before the pandemic, Americans were driving healthy growth in many health and wellness segments.

“The coronavirus, however, made health an overarching priority for many consumers,” Gould said, adding that segments, such as nutritional supplements, skyrocketed during the pandemic. “Even now, Americans are looking to stay healthy. The retail sales figures show they are prepared to buy items they want.”

Gould said the size of the global wellness market exceeds $4 trillion.

“North America and the United States make up a huge part of global sales,” Gould said.

Gould and NPI work closely with health and wellness brands looking to enter the U.S. market for the first time or that want to expand their presence in America.

Gould created the “Evolution of Distribution” system that brings all the services companies need to succeed in the U.S. under NPI auspices.

“I created a one-stop global brand management system that enables companies to break into the U.S. market in a cost-efficient and effective manner,” he added.

NPI provides expertise for U.S. Custom and FDA regulations, product liability insurance, markets the brands to online and brick-and-mortar outlets and promotes the products through strategic public relations and social media campaigns.

“NPI has been working with health and wellness brands for years,” Gould said. “The pandemic was a major economic crisis, but the statistics show many consumers continued to buy products that could help them stay healthy. Even during the health crisis, we had health and wellness segments doing even better than pre-COVID-19.”

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment

Mitch NPI Evolution Text Moved

CONTACT: Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 [email protected]