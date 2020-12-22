Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International See Amazon’s Record Holiday Sales As Positive Sign of Consumer Spending

Amazon’s Seasonal Sales Increase by 60 Percent

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amazon and other online retailers have thrived during the pandemic, as consumer buying habits have shifted from brick-and-mortar to online one-click purchases.

Evidence of this trend is Amazon’s 2020 holiday sales, which have jumped an astounding 60 percent, and the season is not over.

“Many online retailers and certain consumer good segments have had banner years despite COVID-19,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International. “Amazon reported that sales through Cyber Monday have been its ‘biggest holiday season to date.’”

Even before the coronavirus shut down major portions of the economy, Gould said, online sales had been steadily increasing its share of consumer purchases.

“The 2019 holiday season saw brick-and-mortar sales increase by 1.4 percent while online purchases grew by 8.1 percent,” Gould said, adding that even without COVID-19 e-commerce purchases were steadily increasing every year.

Gould said solid online sales for certain consumer sectors should continue in 2021, but he expects brick-and-mortar revenue to bounce back as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine and lockdowns end.

“Physical retail outlets are not disappearing,” Gould said. “But they need to compete by playing to their strengths, such as unique customer experiences, in-store exclusives, and making the brick-and-mortar experience convenient.”

Gould, a 30-year retail professional, works with domestic and international health and wellness brands.

“At NPI, we help international health and wellness companies enter the U.S. market or expand their presence here,” he said. “I developed a retail platform called the ‘Evolution of Distribution,” which provides health and wellness brands with the following services under the NPI umbrella.”

NPI all-in-one services include:

Speed to Market/Sales Velocity

Procurement of Purchase Orders

Marketing and Promotion of Brand to Consumers and Retailers

FDA Label Compliance Review

Trademarking/Brand Protection

Claims and Regulatory Review

Warehousing

National Network of Power Brokers

Product Line Evaluation

NPI is led by Gould, a third-generation retail professional, whose career has run the gamut of consumer goods,” and NPI President Jeff Fernandez and Executive Vice President Kenneth E. Collins.

Fernandez, who previously worked as a buyer for Amazon and Walmart, helped create from ground zero Amazon’s health and wellness category in the early 2000s. Collins has worked in top-level positions in the sports nutrition industry for more than two decades.

“We have experience and knowledge, which is a winning combination,” Gould said.

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.

