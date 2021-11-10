Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: America Reopens For International Travelers

International Visitors Coming to America is Great for Businesses

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. reopened its borders Monday, which ended almost two years of severe travel restrictions for international visitors from 33 countries.

“This is great news for all businesses, both domestic and overseas,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “There will be more international consumers visiting America now, which will give businesses a boost.”

While the open borders are for fully-vaccinated travelers, the new guidelines still allow non-vaccinated people to visit for “essential” trips. Beginning in January, however, everyone will need proof they have received their shots.

“Even letting in just fully-vaccinated travelers is a boon for the hotel industry, tourism, and consumer goods. Travelers will be able to visit stores in person and go online to make purchases, which they may not be able to do in their home country.”

Gould said the timing couldn’t be better since the holiday shopping season is in full swing.

“There are reports that cars are lined up at the Canadian and Mexican borders filled with people who had to postpone their trips for almost two years,” Gould said, adding that the media is reporting that hotels are filling up with guests.

“Pent-up” demand from consumers who had to cancel or postpone purchases and trips is fueling the economy,” he added.

Gould and his NPI teamwork with health and wellness brands launching products in the U.S., both in brick-and-mortar stores and on e-commerce sites.

Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides all the services product manufacturers need to enter the U.S. market. NPI has a veteran team of retail sales, logistics, regulatory compliance, and marketing professionals to guide brands from shipping products to getting them placed at retail outlets.

“We bundle all the services together under the NPI umbrella to make product launches move smoothly,” Gould said. “The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform is a turnkey, one-stop shop that does all the heavy lifting at an affordable price.”

Gould said increased in-person store purchases and the continued growth of online buying are behind projections for a strong holiday sales season.

“At NPI, we work with brick-and-mortar retail buyers and online e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com,” he added.

Gould strengthened an already strong NPI digital division during the pandemic because consumers flocked to online purchases because they couldn’t go in person to stores.

“We know the value of brick-and-mortar stores and online portals,” Gould said. “We work on both but we realize the digital purchases skyrocketed during the pandemic.”

Gould is no stranger to the importance of online shopping.

In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 100 brands and even more products on Amazon, which decided to start a new health and wellness category.

“I worked with Jeff Fernandez, who was on the team tasked with filling the virtual shelves on the new category, and Kenneth E. Collins, who was with Muscle Foods,” he added.

The partnership worked out so well that Fernandez is now president of NPI, and Collins is executive vice president of NPI.

“Together, we have a lot of experience working on behalf of our clients,” Gould said. “We know both sides of the equation. Jeff worked as a buyer for Amazon and Walmart, and Ken and I represented brands that had innovative products.

“I don’t think anyone can beat our combined knowledge,” he added.

