Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Digital Shopping Extends Holiday Retail Season

Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Digital Shopping Extends Holiday Retail Season

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Online Shopping to the Rescue This Holiday Shopping Season

Mitch Gould, CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Mitch Gould, CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Online shopping should rescue retailers this upcoming holiday season.

“Consumers shopping online will expand the holiday shopping window, which will give retailers more time to meet retail sales goals,” said Mitch Gould, founder, and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “Barring unforeseen obstacles, online sales should also propel the holiday season to record numbers.”

Forbes expects holiday sales to total $1.093 trillion with e-commerce raking in a record 18.9 percent of all seasonal sales. In comparison, retail sales during last year’s holiday season totaled almost $800 billion.

Online sales are expected to increase 11.3 percent or $207 billion more in 2021.

“The holiday season will emphasize the importance of online sales,” Gould said. “I can’t imagine what would have happened to the retail economy if COVID-19 had struck a pre-internet society.”

Gould said the internet and e-commerce saved the U.S. economy.

“At NPI, we realized early the importance of online sales,” Gould said, adding that he helped place more than 100 brands on Amazon’s new health and wellness category in the early 2000s. “My experience with Amazon cemented my understanding that e-commerce would be the future of retail. COVID-19 accelerated the transition.”

To help health and wellness brands launch new products in the U.S., Gould developed a one-stop, turnkey operation called the “Evolution of Distribution” that emphasizes speed to market and affordability.

“Rather than hire a new staff and marketing team, NPI provides clients with the services they need to launch products. We import, distribute, and build brand awareness,” he added. “We provide expertise in sales, logistics, and marketing for our clients’ products.”

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

 

Attachment

  • Mitch NPI Evolution1 7 inches 
CONTACT: Andrew Polin
Nutritional Products International
561-544-0719
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.