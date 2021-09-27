Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Holiday Sales Look Promising as Major Retailers Add New Jobs, Inventory

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

Walmart, Amazon, & Best Buy Appear Optimistic Ahead of End-of-Year Season

Mitch Gould, CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Major retailers are adding thousands of employees, another positive sign that the retail industry is moving in the right direction.

Amazon announced it would add 55,000 tech and corporate jobs globally while Walmart is adding 20,000 permanent supply-chain operation workers. Another positive sign is Best Buy’s announcement that it is fully stocked to handle the holiday sales crunch.

“The retail landscape looks promising,” said Mitch Gould, founder, and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “When you combine the moves that retailers make with the pent-up consumer demand, the holiday shopping season is shaping up nicely.”

Forbes expects a 2.7 percent increase to $1.093 trillion for U.S. holiday retail sales with e-commerce raking in a record 18.9 percent of all seasonal sales.

“With vaccination rates rising again and consumers more comfortable with online purchases, the retail industry could see a return to pre-pandemic normalcy,” Gould said. “Radial, a leader in omnichannel commerce technologies, predicted holiday shopping starting earlier this year.“

Gould said consumers would continue taking advantage of COVID-19 health and safety measures, such as curbside pickup and buying online but picking up at the store.

NPI’s retail team constantly monitors consumer trends to provide its clients with the best strategy to help launch their products in the U.S.

Gould developed a one-stop, turnkey operation called the “Evolution of Distribution” that emphasizes speed to market and affordability when introducing health and wellness products to American consumers.

“NPI imports, distributes, and promotes their products to consumers and retailers,” he added. “We provide expertise in sales, logistics, and marketing to our clients.”

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

 

CONTACT: Andrew Polin
Nutritional Products International
561-544-0719
[email protected]

