Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International is Part of Amazon’s History

Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International is Part of Amazon’s History

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Third-Generation Retail Professional is Known Worldwide for His “Evolution of Distribution” Platform

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International

Mitch Gould, CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Mitch Gould, CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitch Gould’s career is known for his success in launching products in the U.S.

In the early 2000s, Gould was part of the “Powerhouse Trifecta” that stocked Amazon’s new health and wellness platform with more than 100 high-quality brands and even more products.

Gould, however, didn’t rest on his success with Amazon.

When the founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International realized brands, especially international companies, had trouble launching products in the U.S., Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform that provides product manufacturers with all the services they need to enter the largest consumer market in the world.

“I’m still not resting on my past successes,” said Gould, whose company, NPI, is a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “We are still adding innovative health and wellness products to Amazon’s virtual shelves, and we continually update the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ to meet the changing trends in the retail industry.”

With Amazon, Gould was part of the “Powerhouse Trifecta” that stocked the online giant’s virtual shelves with innovative and cutting-edge health and wellness products.

Gould’s expertise with e-commerce sales dates back to the early days of Amazon when the retail giant started selling everything online.

The other two-thirds of the “Powerhouse Trifecta” included Jeff Fernandez, who was on the Amazon team stocking the new category, and Kenneth E. Collins, who then worked for Muscle Foods.

“We were the perfect team. Ken and I had the contacts in the health and wellness sector to supply the products to Amazon, and Jeff realized how great our brands were,” Gould said.

The team worked so well together that Gould hired Jeff, who is now NPI’s president, and Ken, who is the company’s executive vice president.

NPI continues stocking the latest health and wellness products with online retailers.

“It is even more important to place our clients on e-commerce sites, such as Amazon and Walmart.com, because the pandemic changed the shopping habits of consumers across the country,” Gould said. “Consumers will return to brick-and-mortar stores as we put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, but now people are used to buying many more products online that they previously only bought in person. That trend will continue.”

Working with retail buyers and online websites is part of “Evolution of Distribution” services.

“I created the ‘Evolution of Distribution” because many product manufacturers struggled when trying to enter the U.S. market,” Gould added. “The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ brings all the services brands need under one roof,” Gould said. “NPI makes it easy for them because we offer sales, logistics, regulatory compliance, and marketing knowhow in a simple to understand and cost-effective package.

“Instead of spending thousands of dollars, if not more, on renting office space, hiring sales staff, meeting FDA guidelines, finding warehouse space, and bringing onboard a marketing team, all they need is NPI,” Gould said. “We have the knowledge and experience to make their U.S. launch easy and successful.”

For more information, visit nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

 

Attachment

  • Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International 
CONTACT: Andrew Polin
Nutritional Products International
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.