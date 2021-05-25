Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Welcomes News that the U.S. Economy is 90 Percent Reopened Compared to March 2020

NPI Provides All the Services Health and Wellness Brands Need as They Enter the U.S. Market

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI and IHM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the U.S. economy continues to rebound, Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International is ready for business.

CNN reported this week that the U.S. economy is operating at 90 percent of where it was in March 2020, right before COVID-19 shut down the country.

“This is great news,” Gould said. “We are seeing restaurants, movie theaters, small businesses, and government offices reopening across the country.

“Different states are moving faster to reopen than others, but the overall trend is business as usual,” Gould said, adding that many people will continue to wear masks as a precaution. “I live in Florida where the governor recently lifted all restrictions.”

Gould said he knows one consumer who visited three retail stores last week.

“That was the first time in 16 months he ventured into that many stores in one day,” Gould added. “Now, you multiply that one consumer by thousands and you can see the economy is rebounding.”

Other economic indicators also reflect positive news for the economy.

CNN reports that unemployment claims are at 3.68 million, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic when unemployment claims peaked at 23 million in the spring of 2020. Even hotel occupancy has started increasing since it cratered in March 2020.

“These numbers suggest we are on the road to recovery,” Gould said. “We still need more people vaccinated. The closer we get to herd immunity the better it will be for the economy and society.”

During the pandemic, Gould and Nutritional Products International continued working with domestic and international health and wellness companies to plan their expansion in the U.S.

“I am talking to CEOS of worldwide companies every week,” Gould said. “Some began their expansion plans during the pandemic because they wanted to be well-positioned when the economy rebounded. Others are now moving forward.

“There are many companies that want a piece of the largest consumer market on earth: America,” Gould said.

Gould, whose career spans health and wellness brands to all types of consumer goods, developed his proprietary “Evolution of Distribution” platform to help brands launch their products in the U.S.

“I brought under the NPI umbrella all the services brands need to launch products in the U.S.,” Gould said. “We offer sales, regulatory compliance, and marketing services in a cost-effective turn-key operation.”

Gould also assembled a powerhouse executive team with nearly 100 years of retail and marketing experience.

“I met Jeff Fernandez, who is now NPI’s president, when he worked for Amazon in the early 2000s. At that time, Jeff was part of a team that created the online giant’s new health and wellness category,” Gould said.

With Gould’s contacts in the consumer market industry, he helped place more than 150 health and wellness brands on Amazon’s new virtual shelves.

“It was a perfect example of supply and demand. I had the supply of health and wellness brands that Jeff demanded,” Gould said.

A few years later, Gould hired Fernandez who brought his experience as a retail buyer not only for Amazon but also for Walmart to NPI’s clients.

“Together, along with NPI’s professional team, we have the knowledge and experience to help new brands enter the U.S. market. It is an unbeatable combination.”

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.

