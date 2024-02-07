Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell brushed off backlash from his GOP critics after support for his bipartisan border deal collapsed on Wednesday.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called for McConnell to resign this week and argued that the border deal was far too weak to be acceptable. McConnell said his detractors are ignoring the reality of politics and compromise.

“I’ve had a small group of persistent critics the whole time I’ve been in this job. They had their shot,”

[Read Full story at source]