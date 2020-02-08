Mitek Appoints Aaron Korsen as Vice President, North American Identity Sales

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, announced today that Aaron Korsen has been named Senior Vice President, North American Identity Sales.

Most recently, Aaron led the North America sales operation for the Netsuite services.  Prior to Netsuite, Aaron led global sales for Kenandy, a SalesForce Ventures and Lightspeed-backed ERP software company. Before joining Kenandy, Aaron was Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Luxent, a Salesforce.com service partner and application developer.  Korsen also spent 23 years at Epicor Software where he was the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for its retail division (currently operating as Aptos) and a Vice President of Sales for their manufacturing vertical. Through these roles Aaron has leveraged both direct and channel sales organizations for rapid growth.

“Aaron brings with him more than two decades of cloud computing and software sales leadership experience,” said Max Carnecchia, CEO.  “Aaron’s proven track record for building high performing sales teams, accelerating revenue growth and establishing successful and loyal client communities is the perfect fit with Mitek’s identity business.”

Required Information regarding inducement equity grant: 

In connection with Mr. Korsen’s employment, the Board of Directors of the Company granted to Mr. Korsen options to purchase up to 92,610 shares of the Company’s common stock.   The options have an exercise price of $9.49 per share, the closing price of the Company’s common stock as quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market on the grant date.  The options vest over four years, with 25% of such options vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant, with the remaining 75% vesting ratably on a monthly basis thereafter.  The options have a ten-year term.  The options were granted as an inducement to Mr. Korsen to accept employment with the Company and were granted in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). 

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in computer vision and machine learning. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable an enterprise to verify a user’s identity during a digital transaction, which assists businesses operating in highly regulated markets to reduce financial risk and meet regulatory requirements while increasing revenue from digital channels. Financial services, marketplaces and other organizations around the world use Mitek to reduce friction creating the digital experiences their customers expect. Mobile Deposit® and Mobile Verify® are used by millions of consumers for check deposit, new account opening and more. The company is based in San Diego with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris and St. Petersburg. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com

Contact:
Cindy White
Vice President of Global Marketing
[email protected]

