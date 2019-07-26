Mitek appoints Judith Ohrn Hicks as Vice President, Global People Operations

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, announced today that Judith Ohrn Hicks has been named Vice President, Global People Operations.

Most recently, Judy led people and workplace operations at Illuminate Education, a leading provider of educational data and assessment solutions for the primary and secondary (K-12) education market. Prior to joining Illuminate, she spent significant time in the scientific software and services technology space devising and delivering people operations strategies and services within complex global environments.

“Judy has extensive experience enabling technology companies to build and develop high performing teams,” said Max Carnecchia, CEO.  “Judy’s global responsibility spanned some 20 geographies and over her career she has had a strong track record of building effective and impactful programs, and cultivating strong communities and partnerships.”

Required Information regarding inducement equity grant: 

In connection with Ms. Hicks’ employment, the Board of Directors of the Company granted to Ms. Hicks options to purchase up to 45,000 shares of the Company’s common stock.  The options have an exercise price of $10.32 per share, the closing price of the Company’s common stock as quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market on the grant date. The options vest over four years, with 25% of such options vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant, with the remaining 75% vesting ratably on a monthly basis thereafter. The options have a ten-year term.  The options were granted as an inducement to Ms. Hicks to accept employment with the Company and were granted in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). 

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in computer vision and machine learning. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable an enterprise to verify a user’s identity during a digital transaction, which assists businesses operating in highly regulated markets to reduce financial risk and meet regulatory requirements while increasing revenue from digital channels. Financial services, marketplaces and other organizations around the world use Mitek to reduce friction creating the digital experiences their customers expect. Mobile Deposit® and Mobile Verify® are used by millions of consumers for check deposit, new account opening and more. The company is based in San Diego with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris and St. Petersburg. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com

