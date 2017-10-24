Mitek to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Financial Results on November 7, 2017

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) (www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and identity verification software solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017, ended September 30, 2017, on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, after the close of the market.

Mitek management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on November 7, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.

To access the live call, dial 800-239-9838 (US and Canada) or 323-794-2551 (International) and give the participant passcode 2219294.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here.

About Mitek

Mitek (MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and identity verification software solutions. Mitek’s ID document verification allows an enterprise to verify a user’s identity during a mobile transaction, enabling financial institutions, payments companies and other businesses operating in highly regulated markets to transact business safely while increasing revenue from the mobile channel. Mitek also reduces the friction in the mobile user experience with advanced data prefill. These innovative mobile solutions are embedded into the apps of more than 5,600 organizations and used by tens of millions of consumers for mobile check deposit, new account opening, insurance quoting, and more. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. (MITK-F)

