Partnership integrates Mitratech’s enterprise legal management (ELM) platform, TeamConnect, with Agiloft CLM to elevate efficiency and collaboration

We’re excited to announce our strategic product partnership and technology integration with contract lifecycle management (CLM) leader, Agiloft. This new collaboration provides legal leadership with a complete view of commercial and legal activities, empowering business leaders by unlocking a seamless exchange of data from related contracts, documents, iterations to legal invoices, litigation, intellectual property, tasks, and more.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal, compliance, and HR software, today announces its strategic partnership and technology integration with contract lifecycle management (CLM) leader, Agiloft. This new collaboration provides legal leadership with a complete view of commercial and legal activities, empowering business leaders by unlocking a seamless exchange of data from related contracts, documents, iterations to legal invoices, litigation, intellectual property, tasks, and more.

By tying contracts and matters together, the integration between Mitratech’s flagship matter management solution, TeamConnect, and Agiloft’s no-code CLM platform offers deeper visibility into the right data at the right time for more accurate decision-making, as well as enables elevated collaboration and greater productivity through simplified workflows.

“The complexities and needs for more connected and agile technologies across legal departments have reached an inflection point,” said Mike Williams, Mitratech CEO. “Mitratech’s mission remains rooted in innovation and responsiveness to our customer’s needs, which we now see expanding across data management and cross-functional operations. In addition to being a respected market leader in CLM, Agiloft’s seamless software implementations and ongoing customer satisfaction make it the exact type of partner we want to join forces with as we continue to advance Mitratech’s market-leading legal portfolio and ecosystem.”

Year after year, both Mitratech and Agiloft are ranked as market and technology leaders by industry analysts. Bringing together these two best-of-breed platforms will give legal departments of any size and complexity the ability to share relevant contract data with their matter management system or vice versa for elevated efficiency, reporting, and results.

“We could not be more excited to partner with Mitratech and continue our mission of building the most integrated enterprise CLM on the market,” said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. “The most powerful CLM systems connect into business systems that drive key business processes and let data flow throughout an organization seamlessly. Only then can the insights help a business to grow. Enhancing performance and giving teams the insights they need to respond with agility and outmaneuver the competition. Contract data drives business, so integrating it with a best-of-breed ELM solution, like TeamConnect, means legal teams can gain a holistic, data-driven view of the legal issues that matter to their business.”

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 10,000 organizations worldwide, spanning more than 160 countries. Mitratech elevates organizations’ success through an award-winning and globally recognized portfolio of solutions, including recognition as the Overall Legal Tech Company of the Year in 2022 and 2023 by LegalTech Breakthrough. Learn more at www.mitratech.com .

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, and the only CLM provider to offer a money-back guarantee on their software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft’s adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft’s CLM software leverages AI in a pragmatic manner to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

Press Inquiries contact:

Ashley Estilette

Ashley.Estilette@mitratech.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e4229d5-2e0d-4e19-a395-5095ec0633f5