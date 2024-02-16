Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said that he does not have any plans to run for president or vice president in 2024.

Romney’s comment came after Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he would pick either Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, or former Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman as a running mate if he jumped into the 2024 presidential race.

“Hypothetically, if I was picking my running mate, really who I would ask right now is Mitt Romney,” Manchin, who has left the door

[Read Full story at source]