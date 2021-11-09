MittGroup Selected as #1 Place to Work With 98.94 Rating

Breaking News
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second year in a row, MittGroup has been selected for the Houston Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for 2021. This time, MittGroup has been ranked as the #1 rated company in Houston with a 98.94% rating. MittGroup, which is one of the fastest-growing residential solar companies in the U.S., has more than doubled its 2020 revenue and scaled nationwide. “Being selected as the number-one-rated company in Houston is a huge honor. It’s a testament to our team’s incredible leadership and culture,” says Grant Mitterlehner, the company’s CEO.

The Houston Business Journal examines employees from hundreds of companies across the South Texas region to rank them each year. The employee feedback is 100% anonymous and then ranked according to the surveys. The detailed information provided through the extensive questions shows how each employee views the company while simultaneously observing their well-being and happiness in the workplace.

MittGroup’s #1 ranking was due to a great work-life balance, industry-leading commissions, and a leadership development program that allows employees to move up in the company at their own pace. “We take great pride in giving every employee the best training possible while also creating an environment that gives each new person an equal opportunity to move up within the organization,” says Aaron Hashaw, MittGroup’s Houston Regional Manager. 

MittGroup has plans to expand to six states by the end of the first quarter of next year. The company expects the solar market to continue to grow at an astonishing rate after the White House’s call for the United States power supply to reach over 45% by 2050. 

For more information on solar, visit MittGroup.Net.

CONTACT: marketing@mittgroup.net

