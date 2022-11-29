Featured Image for MittGroup Featured Image for MittGroup

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MittGroup has officially been awarded as one of the Best Places to Work by the Houston Business Journal for the third year in a row. In 2021, MittGroup was placed as the number one best place to work with a 98.94% rating. In 2022, MittGroup was given second place with a 98.57% rating. CEO Grant Mitterlehner accepted the award for being one of the top-rated businesses in Houston during the ceremony. Mitterlehner states, “Our people come first, and we are proud to see that recognition from them year after year.” One of the company’s core values is putting the needs of its people first, and it has seen an amazing response from doing so.

In the last three years, MittGroup has increased its revenue by over 300%, as well as scaled to 17 states nationwide. With solar continuing to grow at a rapid rate, they expect the growth of the company to continue into 2023. MittGroup has expanded its portfolio of financing options and solar products while continuing to uphold its industry-leading warranties.

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, congress included the extension of The Federal Solar Tax Credit for all future residential and commercial solar projects. As stated on Energy.Gov, “Solar PV systems installed in 2020 and 2021 are eligible for a 26% tax credit. In August 2022, Congress passed an extension of the ITC, raising it to 30% for the installation of which was between 2022-2032.” With the continuation of the tax credit, those who switch over to solar energy are now able to save even more on their electric costs. Fortune Business states, “The global solar power market is expected to grow from $184.03 billion in 2021 to $293.18 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9% in forecast period 2021-2028”. As the United States continues to shift to renewable energy, it’s expected for renewable energy-focused companies to continue to grow rapidly.

Contact Information:

Miranda Perez

PR Manager

miranda@mittgroup.net

832-493-6757

