MitWellness, through its sister company, MitSciences, has developed a patent-pending kratom extraction process utilizing all food-grade solvents resulting in a 99% plus kratom extract with zero traces of residual solvents.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kratom extraction has traditionally been challenging because the alkaloid content of the Kratom leaves can vary significantly depending on the plant’s origin, age, and other factors. In addition, the process can be expensive and time-consuming, requiring specialized equipment manned by seasoned professionals. Therefore, the quality and efficacy of Kratom extracts have always varied widely, and this is where MitWellness’ breakthrough new patent pending extraction process comes in. The 100% food-grade kratom extract leaves behind no traces of any solvents used. It also yields 99% kratom extract, which is the so-called holy grail of kratom extracts.

Kratom is a tropical evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia, specifically in countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Kratom leaves have been used for medicinal purposes in these regions for centuries. The plant’s leaves contain active compounds called alkaloids, with mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine being the most abundant and known for their medicinal properties.

Kratom has gained popularity in the west in recent years as a natural remedy for pain, anxiety, and depression. It is typically consumed by brewing the leaves into a tea or ingesting the powdered leaves directly. Kratom is also available in other forms, such as capsules, extracts, and tinctures. However, the concentration of the desired ingredients is often low or not as high as it should be. That’s where the latest food-grade kratom extraction process comes in.

Todd Underwood, the company’s president and CEO said: “This is a revolutionary process and puts MitWellness in a position above all the other companies for several reasons. We can provide a superior product that not only tastes better but, most importantly, is substantially more effective and is free of questionable residual solvents such as common hydrocarbons and heavy metals commonly found in competing products. It also makes MitWellness vertically integrated, providing significant cost savings for our customers.”

MitWellness plans on scaling its operations to meet the growing demand for kratom extract. Shawn Duncan, MitSciences’s Chief Extraction Officer, stated: “Our goal is to continue to scale this operation, eventually processing 27 metric tons of plant material per week. We also continue to develop other methods to continually improve operational efficiencies and overall yield to put MitSciences in a position to provide other companies with premium kratom extract.”

About MitWellness

MitWellness is a company that specializes in producing high-quality Kratom products that seamlessly blend nature and innovation. Established in April 2022, the company has become a leading player in the Kratom market thanks to its unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction.

