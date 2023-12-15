Ben Harris Newly appointed COO at MITY Inc.

OREM, Utah, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ben Harris has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MITY Inc, a USA-based manufacturer of durable furniture and equipment for event centers, hotels, restaurants, senior living, and other B2B markets. Prior to his appointment, Harris was the CFO. Concurrently, MITY Inc announced that Brian Keding has been promoted from VP of Finance to Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

Ben Harris commented, “I have grown up in this organization and am excited to take what I have learned as the CFO of Mity Inc and apply it to other areas of the organization. The future is bright, and I am excited for the opportunity as the Chief Operating Officer to work cross functionally with the other leaders of the company to build upon the success of the last 35 years.”

Harris has over 10 years of leadership experience in corporate finance and auditing, including serving as CFO and VP of Finance at MITY Inc. He has a strong dedication to the company and its vision, mission, and values.

Brian Keding has been promoted to Harris’ former role as CFO. Keding has been with MITY Inc for several years, during which time he has worked in a variety of roles, including VP of Finance and Manufacturing Controller. “We have great people and a great culture here,” said Keding. “In my seven years at MITY Inc, I’ve been a part of incredible growth. The company is soaring ahead, and market growth projections are spectacular. I look forward to helping MITY Inc succeed.”

In past roles at other companies, Keding worked in various leadership positions, including Corporate Controller and CFO. Keding is passionate about creating a prosperous and safe company for employees and investors.

“We are pleased to have the combined strength of Ben and Brian on the MITY Inc team,” commented MITY Inc CEO Kevin McCoy. “Their promotions are well deserved and will benefit the Mity team tremendously.”

About MITY Inc.

The MITY family of products includes MityLite, Holsag, Bertolini, and Broda. MityLite manufactures award-winning furniture for the commercial marketplace. Holsag builds hardwood chairs for senior living, healthcare, education, government, and hospitality markets. Bertolini manufactures comfortable and durable seating for the worship market. Broda delivers a unique line of tilt-in-space positioning wheelchairs for senior living and healthcare. MITY Inc is based in Orem, Utah and has manufacturing and sales locations in Lindsay, Ontario; Kitchener, Ontario; and St. Louis, Missouri. Visit mityinc.com for more information.

