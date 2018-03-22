MIX + MASK WITH HOTEL 48LEX

New York, New York, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The stunning Hotel 48LEX in the heart of Manhattan is providing guests the chance to practice self-care with their new “mix + mask” program. To supplement the hotel’s intuitive amenities and wellness offerings, Hotel 48LEX now offers an in-room spa mini bar and make-your-own-cocktail enhancement in their suites and penthouses. In partnership with KNESKO SKIN, the hotel’s bath amenity purveyor Malin+Goetz, The Art of Shaving and W&P Design (of the ever-popular “carry-on cocktail” kits) Hotel 48LEX is pleased to provide their guests with this expanded service, which is available to be utilized at their leisure.

The suites along with The Avenue and Lexington penthouses offer the most well-appointed accommodations in this landmark hotel. Located on the property’s highest floors, these guestrooms provide sophisticated luxury with no details spared. From natural light and unparalleled views from the floor-to-ceiling windows to elegant yet contemporary décor, plush bedding and spacious living rooms – each of the suites and penthouses resemble an upscale, Manhattan pied- à-terre more so than they do hotel rooms.

The spa mini bar, in each luxury bathroom, offers a selection of unisex products available for purchase ($16-$42), including three 24K gold-infused collagen masks (full face, eye and lip) from KNESKO SKIN, a grapefruit face cleanser and rice bran eye moisturizer from Malin+Goetz and a starter shave kit from The Art of Shaving. At the traditional pantry, guests will find expanded offerings to create their own delicious cocktails. Made with cane sugar, real fruit and premium spices, W&P Design’s custom syrups ($5 each) – along with the respective spirit already in the Butler’s Pantry – are all that is needed to create a premium Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule or Spicy Margarita.In a city like New York, Hotel 48LEX’s guests look to the property as a retreat – their very own private, residential-style escape in the heart of Manhattan.

From the 24-hour state-of-the-art gym featuring Peloton bikes and bottled water service and fresh juices in each guestroom to the hotel’s private lounge, which features unique food and beverage offerings on a daily basis – Hotel 48LEX’s “house privileges”-more-provide unparalleled offerings for each guest. These superior amenities, that have now been augmented by the new “mix + mask” program, along with the spacious pied- à-terre style rooms and ideal location, cater to self-care-minded business and leisure travelers alike – making Hotel48LEX a true destination for NYC travelers who value a refreshing experience.

“Today’s luxury guest values time above all else and the ability to maintain their lifestyle while traveling, which can be especially difficult in the city that never sleeps,” said General Manager David Sandler. “Self-care is a priority for many these days and giving our guests the option relaxing experiences in the convenience of our beautiful hotel is what keeps them coming back.”

For more information on these remarkable offerings please call 212-888-3500 or visit www.hotel48lexnewyork.com.

About Hotel 48LEX New York

Hotel 48LEX New York is a AAA Four Diamond hotel featuring 116 spacious pied-à-terre style bedrooms and suites, each designed to resemble an upscale Manhattan apartment with elegant touches such as marble bathrooms, contemporary art décor, kitchenettes stocked with local snacks and beverages, and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Lexington Avenue. Located in Midtown East in Manhattan within walking distance of many iconic New York City destinations, Hotel 48LEX offers complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, access to a 24-hour fitness studio and flexible spaces perfect for intimate special events and meetings. The Lounge stands in for a typical “lobby,” with daily breakfast and snacks available throughout the day, comfortable furniture for guests to relax, wine and cheese selections every evening and a library of curated coffee table books. Lexington Brass, a new American bistro located on the lobby level, offers creative twists on classics and also caters food for in-room dining and meetings and events.

CONTACT: Alexandra Mazza Hotel 48LEX 6095757308 [email protected]