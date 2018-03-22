Breaking News
Home / Top News / MIX + MASK WITH HOTEL 48LEX

MIX + MASK WITH HOTEL 48LEX

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

New York, New York, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The stunning Hotel 48LEX in the heart of Manhattan is providing guests the chance to practice self-care with their new “mix + mask” program. To supplement the hotel’s intuitive amenities and wellness offerings, Hotel 48LEX now offers an in-room spa mini bar and make-your-own-cocktail enhancement in their suites and penthouses. In partnership with KNESKO SKIN, the hotel’s bath amenity purveyor Malin+Goetz, The Art of Shaving and W&P Design (of the ever-popular “carry-on cocktail” kits) Hotel 48LEX is pleased to provide their guests with this expanded service, which is available to be utilized at their leisure.

The suites along with The Avenue and Lexington penthouses offer the most well-appointed accommodations in this landmark hotel. Located on the property’s highest floors, these guestrooms provide sophisticated luxury with no details spared. From natural light and unparalleled views from the floor-to-ceiling windows to elegant yet contemporary décor, plush bedding and spacious living rooms – each of the suites and penthouses resemble an upscale, Manhattan pied- à-terre more so than they do hotel rooms.

The spa mini bar, in each luxury bathroom, offers a selection of unisex products available for purchase ($16-$42), including three 24K gold-infused collagen masks (full face, eye and lip) from KNESKO SKIN, a grapefruit face cleanser and rice bran eye moisturizer from Malin+Goetz and a starter shave kit from The Art of Shaving. At the traditional pantry, guests will find expanded offerings to create their own delicious cocktails. Made with cane sugar, real fruit and premium spices, W&P Design’s custom syrups ($5 each) – along with the respective spirit already in the Butler’s Pantry – are all that is needed to create a premium Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule or Spicy Margarita.In a city like New York, Hotel 48LEX’s guests look to the property as a retreat – their very own private, residential-style escape in the heart of Manhattan.

From the 24-hour state-of-the-art gym featuring Peloton bikes and bottled water service and fresh juices in each guestroom to the hotel’s private lounge, which features unique food and beverage offerings on a daily basis – Hotel 48LEX’s “house privileges”-more-provide unparalleled offerings for each guest. These superior amenities, that have now been augmented by the new “mix + mask” program, along with the spacious pied- à-terre style rooms and ideal location, cater to self-care-minded business and leisure travelers alike – making Hotel48LEX a true destination for NYC travelers who value a refreshing experience.

“Today’s luxury guest values time above all else and the ability to maintain their lifestyle while traveling, which can be especially difficult in the city that never sleeps,” said General Manager David Sandler. “Self-care is a priority for many these days and giving our guests the option relaxing experiences in the convenience of our beautiful hotel is what keeps them coming back.”

For more information on these remarkable offerings please call 212-888-3500 or visit www.hotel48lexnewyork.com.

About Hotel 48LEX New York

Hotel 48LEX New York is a AAA Four Diamond hotel featuring 116 spacious pied-à-terre style bedrooms and suites, each designed to resemble an upscale Manhattan apartment with elegant touches such as marble bathrooms, contemporary art décor, kitchenettes stocked with local snacks and beverages, and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Lexington Avenue. Located in Midtown East in Manhattan within walking distance of many iconic New York City destinations, Hotel 48LEX offers complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, access to a 24-hour fitness studio and flexible spaces perfect for intimate special events and meetings. The Lounge stands in for a typical “lobby,” with daily breakfast and snacks available throughout the day, comfortable furniture for guests to relax, wine and cheese selections every evening and a library of curated coffee table books. Lexington Brass, a new American bistro located on the lobby level, offers creative twists on classics and also caters food for in-room dining and meetings and events.

###Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15f32150-b669-4314-ae8a-05ab62c452dc

CONTACT: Alexandra Mazza
Hotel 48LEX
6095757308
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.