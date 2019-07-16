MiX Telematics Presents New Research in Webinar: Beyond ELD Compliance – Making the Most of your ELD Data

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT; JSE: MIX) , a leading global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, has announced that it will present a webinar titled “Beyond ELD Compliance: Making the Most of your ELD Data.” The event will take place July 23, 2019 at 2pm ET.

New research from MiX Telematics and Bobit found that 1 in 8 fleets are still not ELD compliant, and those who are compliant aren’t necessarily doing a good job leveraging their ELD data for safety and efficiency gains. While the vast majority of fleets are choosing full-featured ELD solutions, only about half expect to achieve ROI on their purchase.

Attendees will learn:

What kinds of data fleets are currently collecting and how they are using it

Key types of ELD data fleets should be collecting as a best practice

How to put that data into action to ensure ELD ROI via safety and efficiency gains

To register for this free event , visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1251603&sti=MiX .

