MiX Telematics Presents New Research in Webinar: Beyond ELD Compliance – Making the Most of your ELD Data

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT; JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, has announced that it will present a webinar titled “Beyond ELD Compliance: Making the Most of your ELD Data.” The event will take place July 23, 2019 at 2pm ET.

New research from MiX Telematics and Bobit found that 1 in 8 fleets are still not ELD compliant, and those who are compliant aren’t necessarily doing a good job leveraging their ELD data for safety and efficiency gains. While the vast majority of fleets are choosing full-featured ELD solutions, only about half expect to achieve ROI on their purchase.

Attendees will learn:

  • What kinds of data fleets are currently collecting and how they are using it
  • Key types of ELD data fleets should be collecting as a best practice
  • How to put that data into action to ensure ELD ROI via safety and efficiency gains

To register for this free event, visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1251603&sti=MiX.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to customers managing 750,000 subscribers in more than 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics offers self-service telematics software that runs on any mobile device and, enterprise solutions that are ELD compliant and come with Service for Life and dedicated account managers who proactively monitor customers’ systems for optimal use. The company’s products and services provide fleets of all sizes with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information:
Michelle Faulkner
Big Swing Communications
+1 617-510-6998
[email protected]

