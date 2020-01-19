Mixed martial arts: McGregor make fast work of Cerrone on UFC return

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon with a stunning knockout of Donald Cerrone in under a minute at UFC 246 on Saturday in his first fight since losing a lightweight title bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov 15 months ago.
