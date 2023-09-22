The global mixed reality market is likely to approach US$ 3.5 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 14%

Wilimington, Delaware, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Mixed Reality Market was valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 14% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The mixed reality (MR) market is concerned with technologies that mix components of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to create immersive and interactive experiences. Digital and physical items coexist and interact in real-time in mixed reality.

Mixed reality is used in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, architecture, engineering, and others. It is used for remote collaboration, 3D designs visualization, medical teaching, and maintenance and repair operations, among other things. The gaming and entertainment industries see MR as an intriguing opportunity for developing immersive and engaging gaming experiences that merge the virtual and real worlds.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global mixed reality market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, application, device type and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global mixed reality market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global mixed reality market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Mixed Reality Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, the entertainment and gaming segments are leading the global mixed reality market since they are constantly innovating in their respective industries. One of the primary reasons for this market’s supremacy is intense rivalry.

On the basis of region, North America is the prominent market for mixed reality, driven by the presence of key technology companies and the early adoption of emerging technologies.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 1.4 billion Growth Rate 14% Key Market Drivers Technological advancements

Remote work and collaborations

Automotive and manufacturing Companies Profiled Lenovo

Acer

SAMSUNG

HTC Corp.

Meta

Microsoft Corp.

Magic Leap, Inc.

Vuzix

Sony

Hawei Device., Co. Ltd.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global mixed reality market include,

In March 2023, Meta Platforms Inc. completed the acquisition of virtual reality startup Within Unlimited Inc.

In May 2022, The Immersive Learning Research Programme (ILRP), one of the largest immersive education research programs to date, drew the cooperation of over 20 further and higher education immersive learning software developers.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global mixed reality market growth include Lenovo, Acer, SAMSUNG, HTC Corp., Meta, Microsoft Corp., Magic Leap, Inc., Vuzix, Sony, and Hawei Device., Co. Ltd., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global mixed reality market based on component, application, device type and region

Global Mixed Reality Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component

Hardware

Software

Global Mixed Reality Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Entertainment & Gaming

Architecture

Medical

Global Mixed Reality Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Device Type

Wired

Wireless

Global Mixed Reality Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Mixed Reality Market US Canada Latin America Mixed Reality Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Mixed Reality Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Mixed Reality Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Mixed Reality Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Mixed Reality Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Mixed Reality Report:

What will be the market value of the global mixed reality market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global mixed reality market?

What are the market drivers of the global mixed reality market?

What are the key trends in the global mixed reality market?

Which is the leading region in the global mixed reality market?

What are the major companies operating in the global mixed reality market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global mixed reality market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

