Inaugural Tournament Set for May 29-June 4 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, NJ

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mizuho Americas, the NYC-headquartered arm of one of the largest financial institutions in the world and new title sponsor on the LPGA Tour, today announced Girls Inc. as its Charitable Partner for the Mizuho Americas Open, taking place May 29th – June 4th at the prestigious Liberty National Golf Club. Girls Inc. equips girls and young women – particularly those from low-income communities and girls of color – to reach their full potential and overcome challenges.

“We created this tournament to showcase excellence, equity, and opportunity while celebrating women and the next generation of talent,” said Shuji Matsuura, Chairman & CEO, Mizuho Americas. “Girls Inc. was the natural choice as our non-profit partner, as we share their commitment to helping elevate those whose talent and contributions might have otherwise gone unrealized.”

The three-year, $500,000 partnership with Mizuho Americas will enable Girls Inc. to make resources more accessible to its network of 76 affiliates throughout the United States and Canada. As a result, Girls Inc. anticipates it will equip thousands of girls with leadership skills over the grant period.

“We are honored to be chosen as the Charitable Partner for this groundbreaking tournament,” said Stephanie J. Hull, President and CEO, Girls Inc. “With Mizuho Americas’ support, we will engage thousands of girls in the Girls Inc. Experience that is proven to help them succeed and lead fulfilling and productive lives, while becoming leaders in their communities.”

Through direct service and advocacy, Girls Inc. prepares girls to be leaders today and in the future by helping them master foundational academic skills, practice healthy behaviors, and build positive relationships with peers and adults. Professionally-trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming that address the unique challenges girls face and are proven to help girls thrive.

“At every level, we have sought to make the Mizuho Americas Open a purpose-driven tournament,” said Cheryl Gilberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Mizuho Americas. “From a higher purse, to providing lodging for all the players, to partnering with a nonprofit whose mission is to develop leadership skills in young girls, we want our sponsorship to be wholly representative of our corporate values.”

The Mizuho Americas Open is one of the largest non-Major Championship purses on the LPGA Tour and provides junior golfers a first-of-its-kind opportunity to compete alongside the LPGA’s top professionals for an unprecedented week of education and access.

“The Mizuho Americas Open keeps getting better,” said Ricki Lasky, Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer, LPGA. “We are looking forward to a unique tournament that not only features the best in the game alongside the future of the sport, but an event that advances opportunities for girls and women on and off the golf course.”

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including investment and corporate banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas’ business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhoamericas.com .

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 800 offices and 50,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, its total assets were approximately $2 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy, Girls Inc. equips girls – particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color – with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming that address the unique challenges girls face and are proven to help girls succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders.

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent over 60 countries, is the longest-standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Professionals, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which offers best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming and LPGA Amateurs chapters, tournaments and membership. LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

The LPGA Tour is the world’s leading competitive destination for the best female professional golfers in the world. The Tour hosts more than 30 annual events across 12 countries and regions for over 200 Active Players, awarding total prize funds exceeding $100 million and reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. Follow the LPGA Tour on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel.

