NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of John Roberts as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst to cover the Chemicals sector ranging from commodity chemicals to specialty materials and Packaging. Based in New York, Roberts will report to the Head of US Equity Research, Susan Gilbertson.

“The chemical and packaging industries are critical to almost all customer end-markets, and are developing next-generation solutions to improve and enable more sustainable living standards,” said Gilbertson. “John is valued for his experience, client service, breadth and depth of coverage and integrative work with other sectors.”

Roberts joins from Credit Suisse, having previously served as Managing Director, U.S. Equity Research, where he led a team covering the North American chemical and materials sector. He joins Mizuho with nearly 40 years of experience in chemical technology research. He was ranked #9 in Institutional Investor’s 2023 All-America Research Team for his team’s work in chemicals.

Roberts holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Chemical Engineering from Tufts University and a Master’s in Finance, Accounting, MIS, Operations and Marketing from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 15th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2022. Mizuho’s 60,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 35 countries and 800 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is the fastest growing region within the Mizuho Financial Group and is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking services to clients in the US, Canada and Latin America. Its capabilities span investment and corporate banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody and research. Mizuho Americas employs 3,000 professionals across 15 offices within the Americas. Learn more at www.mizuhoamericas.com. ​

