Mizuho Securities Canada Receives Registered Dealer Status

Feb. 25, 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mizuho Americas today announced that Mizuho Securities Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mizuho Securities USA LLC, has received full regulatory approval to begin serving as a registered securities dealer in the Canadian market. The designation allows Mizuho Securities Canada Inc. to participate in Canadian dollar debt and equity issuances by Canadian issuers.

“Expanding the full range of Mizuho’s products and services to our Canadian clients is an important part of our Americas strategy,” said Jerry Rizzieri, President and CEO of Mizuho Securities USA. “We are thrilled to establish the securities dealership in Canada.”  

Mizuho Securities Canada Inc. is headed by CEO Jim Shepard and operates out of its offices in Calgary and Toronto.

About Mizuho Americas
Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho’s operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of March 31, 2019, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com.

For inquiries, please contact:
Jim Gorman
Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
[email protected]

Laura London
Assistant Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1- 212-282-4446
[email protected]

