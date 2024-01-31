Furue Joins Michelle Wie West as part of Team Mizuho

LPGA Tour Winner Ayaka Furue Becomes Mizuho’s Newest Brand Ambassador Furue joins Michelle Wie West representing the global bank at client and community events

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mizuho Americas, the Americas arm of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE: MFG), one of the largest financial institutions in the world and title sponsor of the Mizuho Americas Open, today announced an exciting new partnership with LPGA Tour winner and eight-time JLPGA winner Ayaka Furue. She joins Mizuho’s brand ambassador and Mizuho Americas Open Tournament Host Michelle Wie West.

After earning her LPGA Tour card in 2022, Furue established herself as a rising star in the sport of golf and already has two top-5 finishes to kick off 2024. She will compete in the Mizuho Americas Open May 16-19, 2024, at Liberty National in Jersey City, which serves as one of the most innovative tournaments on the LPGA Tour, as it incorporates 24 of the top female junior golfers playing side-by-side with the LPGA pros. As a new brand ambassador, Furue will share her passion of the game and commitment to the next generation, appearing at a variety of client, employee, and community events.

“Ayaka is an incredible athlete and individual and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Mizuho family,” said Shuji Matsuura, Chairman & CEO, Mizuho Americas. “Her dedication to excellence makes her a perfect fit to represent Mizuho and we’re looking forward to her engaging with our clients and colleagues, who are also some of her biggest fans.”

“I am incredibly honored to partner with Mizuho,” said Furue. “I’ve known Mizuho as a bank with a stellar reputation, always committed to its customers and the community, and I’m so proud to represent them as a brand ambassador.”

Furue’s first win on the LPGA Tour was in 2022 when she took home the trophy at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. Furue has had 15 top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour and was an eight-time winner on the JLPGA. As an amateur, she won the JLPGA Fujitsu Ladies in 2019 and turned pro shortly thereafter at the age of 19. With the recent start of this year’s LPGA Tour, Furue has solidified her place among the top players in the world, finishing fourth in both tournaments.

“We truly value our partnership with the LPGA and the relationship with its players,” said Cheryl Gilberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Mizuho Americas. “Ayaka is a genuine role model on and off the golf course and her dedication to inspiring others perfectly aligns with our commitment to opportunity, equity, and advancing the next generation of talent. She will be an integral part of our outreach to clients, colleagues, and charitable partners.”

The expanding ambassador program is a key component of Mizuho’s commitment to the LPGA. As the title sponsor of the Mizuho Americas Open, Mizuho created a new standard of competition with its unique format, world-class golf course, charitable partnership, and luxury accommodations for the players. The tournament provides the top female junior golfers the opportunity to compete alongside the LPGA’s top professionals. The inaugural 2023 event made history with champion Rose Zhang becoming the first player to win in her LPGA debut since 1951.

