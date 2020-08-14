MJCO, NBL, INWK, and NGHC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Majesco (NASDAQ GM: MJCO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Majesco’s agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, LP. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Majesco will receive $13.10 in cash for each share of Majesco owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-majesco .

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NBL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Noble Energy’s agreement to be acquired by Chevron Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Noble Energy will receive 0.1191 of a share of Chevron for each share of Noble Energy owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-noble-energy-inc .

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: INWK ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to InnerWorkings’ agreement to be acquired by HH Global Group Limited. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of InnerWorkings will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of InnerWorkings owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-innerworkings-inc .

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ GS: NGHC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to National General’s agreement to be acquired by The Allstate Corporation. Shareholders of National General will receive $32.00 in cash and closing dividends expected to be $2.50 for each share of National General owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-national-general-holdings-corp .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at [email protected] .

